Caleb Chester is locked in with his commitment and is working to bring others with him

When it comes to Texas Longhorns commitments, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that’s more locked in than Caleb Chester. The Fort Bend Marshall defensive back has never looked back after committing to Texas in June and he’s been at every Longhorn home game this fall.
Reflecting on his decision, Chester said it really was an easy choice.
“Really it’s just been my dream school since I was a kid. I have a great relationship with the coaches. I just love the environment over there,” Chester said. “I just love everything about Texas. There’s literally no reason not to go there.”
Chester will be back in Austin on Saturday night to watch the Longhorns take on Georgia. The plan is to attend every single Texas home game this year.
“I’m locked in all the way,” Chester said.
With his commitment so solid, Chester has turned into a recruiter for Texas, including high school teammate and 2026 safety Isaiah Williams, who will be with Chester in Austin this weekend.
“I talk to coach Gideon about him all the time. I feel like there’s no reason for him not to be here either,” Chester said. “It fits him, it’s close to home, Gideon loves him, Sark loves him.”
On the field, Fort Bend Marshall is off to a strong 5-1 start. Chester has played well but his opportunities have been limited since teams are avoiding testing him in the passing game. He’s recorded 20 tackles, 1 interception and 2 pass break-ups.
“They’re really still avoiding me. I follow receiver one. They’ll move him to the slot, or they’ll motion him across the field from me,” Chester said. “It’s frustrating but I take it as respect at the same time. I talk to a lot of coaches after the game, they let me know that they avoid me, love my technique, how I look on film and that I’m a hell of a player.”