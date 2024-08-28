Contain Horton Outside and Wreak Havoc Inside - Key Matchups vs. Colorado State

CodyCarpentier

CodyCarpentier

every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
Nov 25, 2023
1,602
4,274
113
Charleston, SC
www.rosterwatch.com
Key Matchups vs. Colorado State
  1. Manny Muhammed, CB, and Jaylon Guilbeau, NB - Texas vs. Tory Horton, WR

Tory Horton (6’2 190lbs) can work across the formation both in the slot and outside. Against Colorado in 2023, he was lined up on Travis Hunter a few times on his way to an 18-target game. Of those 18 targets, Horton had 10 receptions on Drive/Shallow Crossing routes within 2 yards of the Line of Scrimmage as well as 2 Bubble Screens, behind the line of Scrimmage. Colorado State wants to get Horton in space and allow him to utilize his deceptive stride and Elite Catch radius.
  • Horton not only saw 10+ targets in 9 of 13 games in 2023 for the Rams but averaged one punt return opportunity per game, averaging 14 yards per and scoring 2 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
  • Horton played 29% of snaps in the Slot in 2023.
  • Of 17 team interceptions in 2023, 7 were thrown when targeting Tory Horton. That’s the 2nd most in College Football, behind LaJohntay Wester at FAU.

  1. Alfred Collins, DT, and Vernon Broughton, DT vs. Jacob Gardner, C, and Drew Moss, G

In 4 years of College Football, Center Jacob Gardner has nearly 3,000 career offensive snaps, Gardner followed Head Coach Jay Norvell to Colorado State in 2022 after spending two seasons at Nevada. Drew Moss is expected to play Right Guard this season after focusing on Right Tackle for three seasons, he played 853 snaps in 13 games last year. I’m looking for this Texas Defensive Tackle group as a whole to create pressures early and cause Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to get out of the pocket and get rid of the football early, when given time in 2023 his completion percentage rose by 19% and his touchdown to interception ratio flipped. 3 TD, 7 INT while Pressured and 19 TD, 9 INT while kept clean


  • Gardner was the 76th-ranked Center in College Football according to PFF, while finishing with 0 sacks allowed and just 11 hurries, after giving up 15 sacks and 53 hurries the previous three seasons.
  • Drew Moss was the 65th-ranked Tackle in College Football according to PFF, giving up just one sack against Hawaii
  • Fowler-Nicolosi finished 233rd out of 359 passers in Pressured Passing Grade. (Behind Blake Shapen, Jeff Sims, and a touch ahead of Houston’s Donovan Smith)


Colorado State Injury Report, per HC Jay Norvell

1) Jaxxon Warren, Starting TE
- Season Ending Shoulder Surgery
- Junior College Transfer that had a "Great Fall Camp" at 6'8 240 lbs, Norvell talked about high hopes for Warren "like guys we have had in the past". Colorado State has graduated multiple Tight Ends to the NFL over the last few years (Trey McBride, Dallin Holkner)
- Formerly Northern Texas in 2023 before transferring to Navarro JUCO.

2) Nuer Gatkuoth, Starting EDGE
- Turf Toe (Week to Week)
- 6'3 235 lbs
- Finished 2023 with 1 sack, 7 hits, and 21 hurries while causing 29 pressures.
- The Athletic Freshman All-American First-Team in 2023.



Screenshot-2024-08-27-at-8.17.07 AM.png



ICYMI - Football with Friends Preseason Awards Show was on Tuesday




It's almost here 🤘
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: orangelightningbolt, BigBrotherJake, bigdaddy1972 and 30 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alex Dunlap

Immediate Reactions to Sark's Colorado State Presser

Replies
30
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jamaicashane
Jamaicashane
CodyCarpentier

OFFICIAL 2024 Texas Longhorn Projections

Replies
44
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
elaaron1
E
CodyCarpentier

"Night Games in the SEC are Just Different"

Replies
49
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexSoul
TexSoul
LnghrnObsrvtry

Valero Alamo Bowl still isn't over realignment

Replies
19
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
TilGabriel
TilGabriel
TheAssquatch

11 and 1

Replies
14
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jim DeLoach
Jim DeLoach

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back