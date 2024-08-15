Covert Thoughts: Can Texas afford a 5-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class?

Ketchum
Before we get knee-deep into the discussion specific to the looming announcement of Lewisville offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, there are a few important pieces of context that need to be acknowledged:
1. Sourcing from a couple of months ago confirmed that the Longhorns were somewhere in the 15-20 million range with regards to NIL commitments to football for the 2024 year, which ranks among the largest numbers in the entire sport.
2. Texas still has a very serious NIL donor problem. While bills keep getting paid, it's not because Texas is rivaling its peers in the SEC like Georgia and Ole Miss when it comes to donor contributions. There are seemingly a million reasons why this is the case, but the bottom line is the bottom line- not enough people are giving money to the NIL cause and too much NIL weight is falling on too few shoulders.
3. Although the recent NCAA lawsuit settlement has language in it that will allow schools to start paying players, and thus start taking a lot of the NIL weight off of the shoulders of the collectives that currently do so much of the work, the system won't be place in time to supplement needs during the rest of 2024. Most expect it to be in place by 2025, but that's still a ways off when you consider that a lot of NIL payments are due... right now.
