Does Lebby have a chance... Players to Watch + Predictions

Players to Watch for Mississippi State
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Georgia (24 days until)
s/o - Anthony Dasher / Radi Nabulsi / Patrick Garbin / UGASports.com
Mississippi State Coach Press Conference Notes
Top Games of the Week in College Football
Tier 1
- 2. Georgia @ 4. Alabama on Saturday Night at 7:30 pm ET (ABC)
Tier 2
- 19. Illinois @ 9. Penn State on Saturday Night at 7:30 pm ET (NBC)
- Florida State @ SMU on Saturday Night at 8:00 pm ET (ACC NETWORK)
- 20. Oklahoma State @ 23. Kansas State on Saturday at Noon ET (ESPN)
Tier 3
- Virginia Tech @ 7. Miami (FL) on Friday Night at 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)
- Colorado @ Central Florida on Saturday at 3:30pm ET (FOX)
- Arizona @ 10. Utah on Saturday Night at 10:15 pm ET (ESPN)
- 15. Louisville @ 16. Notre Dame on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (Peacock)
Tier 4
- Arkansas vs. 24. Texas A&M on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ESPN)
- Fresno State @ UNLV on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (FS1)
This is a NEW Segment, presented by my great sponsor @Alex Dunlap, it's called "According to PFF"
1) According to PFF, Mississippi State has the worst starting EDGE rushers that Texas has played in 2024, with just 11 total pressures and 1 sack between Branden Jennings and De'Monte Russell.
2) According to PFF, Mississippi State has the second worst starting Defensive Tackles from a Run Defense Grade perspective that Texas has played in 2024, right above UL-Monroe, who they rushed for 239 yards against in Week 3.
3) According to PFF, Mississippi State has the worst starting Cornerbacks that Texas has played in 2024. Texas is currently 13th in the country, averaging 9.9 yards per pass attempt.
Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP
1st Round
Cody's Week 4 Prediction (4-0) with a (+/- of 29 pts)
Texas 55
Mississippi State 14
Texas has started the season in historical form, For the first time since the 1915 Season, yes 1915. Texas has won at least three of its first four games by at least 7 touchdowns (48+ points). With a combined score of 111-13 in the first half of the first four games of the season. Look for Texas to continue to dominate early on against Mississippi State, who has openly discussed the importance of running the football against Texas, from Coach Jeff Lebby.
Player of the Game: Ryan Wingo (5-121-1)
The line in the game is Texas -35.5 with a game total of 62.5. This implies a score of 50.5-12 in favor of Texas.
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
Days Since the last Mississippi State vs. Texas Football Game?
- 9,402 Days (on Saturday)
Here is your song for Game Week... "The Man from Waco", in honor of Jeff Lebby.... and In the words of @Ketchum: "Jeff Lebby knew"
- Kevin Coleman, WR - Coleman burst onto the scene at Jackson State in 2022, he was a Top 10 ranked Wide Receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, according to Rivals. During his Freshman season ith Shedeur Sanders and company, he finished with 32 receptions 475 yards, and 2 scores, before transferring to Louisville. Coleman currently leads the Bulldogs in receiving and is 7th in the SEC with 287 yards, while playing a league-leading 144 snaps (94%) out of the slot. He is also 3rd in the SEC in Yards After Catch, creating 7.3 yards per reception.
- Jordan Mosley, WR - Mosley is a fourth-year player who began at Northwestern in the Big 10. During his first three seasons, he totaled 6 catches and 95 yards while playing behind Jaden Walley, Zavion Thomas(LSU), and Tulu Griffin(NFL). So far in 2024, Mosley has catapulted up the pecking order with 13 receptions for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mosley is my favorite of the 3 main receivers for Mississippi State.
- Kelly Akharaiyi, WR - Akharaiyi was targeted 4 times by Van Buren in the final two drives when MVB replaced Blake Shapen at Quarterback. He transferred from UTEP this offseason after a 1,021-yard and 7-touchdown showing in 2023. I expect Akharaiyi to out-produce Mosley against Texas and likely draw Manny Muhammed on the outside.
- Davon Booth, RB - With former four-star Keyvone Lee down for the foreseeable future, the veteran Booth steps up. Last week against Florida, Booth showed his tenacity in the run game with the ability to break tackles when given the chance, finishing with 5 missed tackles forced on 16 carries. Booth isn't new to the bell-cow role, during his time at Cerritos Junior College he finished 2 games with over 34 carries and eclipsed 180 all-purpose yards four times (yes, juco, I get it). During his time at Utah State, Booth saw 12+ carries four times, finishing with over 100 yards in 3 of those opportunities.
