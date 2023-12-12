ADVERTISEMENT

Dominick McKinley update (Monday 6:50 p.m.)

A potentially interesting story to follow here ...

Texas will be in-home on Friday to see Texas A&M commitment Dominick McKinley. A&M will be by this week as well and I would expect LSU to do the same.

This one could still have a few more twists and turns. McKinley is now leaning toward not signing in December in order to give him some more time to familiarize himself with the new A&M coaches and make a more informed decision. I believe he did take an A&M visit last weekend, but obviously still has some questions.

We'll continue to keep tabs on this one, but the short of it is that Texas will see McKinley on Friday and it's looking increasingly likely that McKinley won't sign until February.
 
