Here are the SEC opponents for Texas in 2025





From the SEC:



SEC ESTABLISHES 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FORMAT



BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (March 20, 2024) – The Southeastern Conference has established a scheduling format for the 2025 football season, it was announced Wednesday.



Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, during the 2025 season teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.



Schools will play the same opponents in 2025 that they are scheduled to play in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons. The 2024 season is the first in which Oklahoma and Texas will compete in the SEC.



“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”



The full schedule of dates of games for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later time.



The 2025 schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors last week following a recommendation from the league’s Athletics Directors.



The 2025 season will be the second year that the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings at the end of the regular season. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings.



2025 SEC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS AND SITES





Alabama



Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt



Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina





Arkansas



Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M



Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas





Auburn



Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri



Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt





Florida



Home: Georgia (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas



Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M





Georgia



Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas



Away: Auburn, Florida (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee





Kentucky



Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas



Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt





LSU



Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M



Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt





Ole Miss



Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina



Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma





Mississippi State



Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas



Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M





Missouri



Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M



Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt





Oklahoma



Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri



Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (2)





South Carolina



Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt



Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M







Tennessee



Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt



Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State





Texas



Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (2), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt



Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State



Additionally, Texas has added a home game versus Sam Houston State on September 27 to fill out its 2025 non-conference schedule. The Longhorns are slated to open the season at Ohio State on August 30, before hosting San Jose State (Sept. 6), UTEP (Sept. 13) and SHSU at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, along with its eight-game SEC schedule next year.





Texas A&M



Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina



Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas





Vanderbilt



Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri



Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas



denotes Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida

denotes Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas, Texas