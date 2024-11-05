Hoops Instant Analysis: Tre Johnson proves to be Don Henley in opening night loss

Cliffs Notes: Unranked used a blistering start from three-point range to take an early lead that it never gave up in defeating No.19 Texas 80-72 in the season-opener for both teams in Las Vegas.



The Participants: No.19 Texas (0-1) and Ohio State (1-0)



Pre-Game KenPom Rankings: Texas (No. 18) and Ohio State (No. 30)



Game MVP: Freshman sensation Tre Johnson lived up the hype in his debut in burnt orange, as he smashed Kevin Durant's record for points in a debut game in scoring 29 points on 10 of 20 shooting. Johnson knocked down 5 of 10 shots from downtown, while also adding 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Guys, he's special. We might be looking at the second-best offensive weapon in school history. Enjoy him while you can.







Things You Need to Know: Ohio State outscored Texas 42-21 in three-point shooting, as the Buckeyes knocked down 14 of 28 shots, while the Longhorns made only 7 of 27 from behind the arc.



Things You Need to Know II: Outside of Johnson, the rest of the Texas team shot 15 of 48 from the floor (31%) and 2 of 18 (11.1%) from 3-point range.



Smoking Hot Start: Ohio State game out of the gates smoking hot from downtown, hitting 9 of its first 12 three-point shots, which allowed the Buckeyes to build a 31-18 lead. While the Buckeyes were white hot, the Longhorns missed 8 of its first 10 shots from distance.



Night 1 Rain Check: The Longhorns were missing Arkansas transfer Tramon Mark, who averaged 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Razorbacks last season, with a right ankle injury in a big, big way. Texas needed a secondary scorer to supplement Johnson's offense and paid dearly for not having him available.



Opening Night Hot Take: Having Tre Johnson on your team is like having Don Henley in your band. Sure, there others that can sing the songs (take shots), but wouldn't it just be best for everyone if he takes them all? There were too many guys on the Texas team that played like they needed to get their shots, rather tan feed the best offensive player on the floor. In time, these players will learn to get the ball to Johnson, but there were way too many empty possessions for the Longhorns tonight.,



Bookmark the Moment: Tre Johnson's first bucket as a Longhorn.





Bracketology: Lulz. J/k. Not yet.