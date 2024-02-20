How Unusual is this for Sark's Coaching Staff? (via MyPerfectFranchise.Net)

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
-
- Jan 18, 2005
-
- 32,718
-
- 97,469
-
- 113
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NETAre you…
- Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
- Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
- Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works
Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar
*****
Anwar Richardson wrote in his Sunday Column about the continuity of the Texas coaching staff heading into the SEC as Steve Sarkisian has managed to keep his same OC (Kyle Flood), DC (Pete Kwiatkowski) and ST coordinator (Jeff Banks) all on staff through his three now completed seasons at Texas. While the continuity certainly seems to be beneficial to continued growth in the program, I began to wonder, is it really that unusual for a staff to stay together, fully intact, for this amount of time?
Let's take a look at the current landscape in the SEC.
Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State all have new head coaches who have brought in new staffs. These three are starting anew, so clearly any previous continuity has been ended.
As for the rest:
Georgia - Kirby Smart has been HC at UGA for 8 seasons; OC Mike Bobo has been in his role for one season; DC Glenn Schumann has been in his role for 5 seasons (although he was only co-DC from 2019-2002); Kirk Benedict will be replacing Scott Cochran in 2024 for his first season as special teams coordinator.
Kentucky - Mark Stoops has been HC at UK for 11 seasons; OC Bush Hamdan is entering his first season; DC Brad White has been Kentucky's DC for 5 seasons; Former Longhorn and Longhorns coach (2020) Jay Boulware has been the RB coach/special teams coordinator for one season.
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea has been HC for 3 seasons, 2024 will be his first year holding DC responsibilities as well following two-straight seasons of DC defections/firings following 2022 and 2023; Tim Beck (not the former Texas OC who is currently HC for Coastal Carolina and was recently widely mocked for posing with women in swimsuits for a recruiting photo, but the former NMSU OC who will be coming to Vandy with Diego Pavia) will be in his first season for 2024; Jeff Lepak will be entering his first season as special teams coordinator in 2024.
South Carolina - Shane Beamer has been HC for 3 seasons; OC Dowell Loggains has been in his role for one season; DC Clayton White came in with Beamer and is also coming into his fourth season; Joe DeCamiilas, who spent 2023 on Sarkisian's coaching staff as a special assistant to the HC will be entering his first season as Gamecocks ST coordinator in 2024.
Tennessee - Josh Heupel has been HC for 3 seasons; Joey Halzle was promoted to OC from QBs coach in 2023, and has had the role for one season after Alex Golesh left in after 2022 to become HC at USF; Tim Banks has been DC for 2 seasons; ST coordinator Mike Ekeler came in with Heupel and has been there for 3 seasons.
LSU - Brian Kelly has been HC for 2 seasons; at OC, Mike Denbrock is leaving after two seasons and former QB coach Joe Sloan will be entering his first season at the helm as play-caller; Matt House was fired at DC after two seasons, and Blake Baker will be in his first season in 2024; Former Tulane OC Slade Nagle joins the staff for his first season at TEs coach/ST coordinator.
Missouri - Elijah Drinkwitz has been HC for 3 seasons; OC Kirby Moore's first season was 2023 (and has now been extended through the 2025 season); Blake Baker (who was a GA at Texas under Manny Diaz) was the DC for the last two seasons, but left to take the LSU DC job. Cory Batoon, former DC at South Alabama will have his first season in 2024; Erik Link had been the TE coach previously at Mizzou, but 2023 was his first season as ST coordinator.
Florida - Billy Napier has been HC for 2 seasons and there have been reports he has considered relinquishing play calling duty to his TEs coach after a floundering 11-14 start in Gainesville; OC Rob Sale came in with him, has been there for two seasons; DC Austin Armstrong had his first season in 2023, and during Napier's short tenure, they've had 4 different DCs or Co-DCs (Patrick Toney, Sean Spencer, Ron Roberts and Armstrong); Joe Houston will be entering his first season as ST coordinator.
Arkansas - Sam Pittman is in his 4th season as HC; Bobby Petrino will join the staff in 2024 for his "first" season as OC at Arkansas; Travis Williams has been the DC for one season; Scott Fountain has been ST coordinator since Pittman's arrival, now having served in the role for 4 seasons.
Auburn - Hugh Freeze has been HC for one season and has already lost both of his original OC (fired) and DC (left to take a step down in position to be co-DC job at Florida) hires; New OC Derrick Nix and DC DJ Durkin (formerly DC at A&M) will be entering their first seasons; Tanner Burns will return for year 2 in a cockamamie "off-field" setup where he is the special teams coach, but not an on-field coach.
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin has been the HC for 4 seasons; Charlie Weis Jr. has been the co-OC for 2 seasons; Pete Golding (formerly of Alabama) has been Ole Miss' DC for one season; ST coach Jake Schoonover has been in Oxford for 2 seasons.
Oklahoma - Brett Venables has been HC for 2 seasons; Seth Littrell will enter his first season as OC in 2024 with Jeff Lebby leaving to take the Mississippi State job; Venables parted ways with DC Ted Roof after the 2023 season, so co-DCs Todd Bates and Jay Valai (who were technically co-DCs in 2023 as well) will remain ... Co-DCs? (side note: what is the point of having three co-coordinators?) Venables had a cockamamie off-field ST coordinator for his first two years at OU in Jay Nunez, but Nunez took a job at Alabama with Kaleb Deboer in January, so whatever setup Venables puts into place for the 2024 season will be a new situation.
Three years doesn't seem like a long time in the grand scheme of things, but in the world of college football, and the keeping together of the 4 main coaches on a staff, it's like a virtual lifetime.