Instant Analysis: Consider me mostly impressed

Almost every bit of that performance was fairly exceptional.On a day when a statement-level performance in the first round of the playoffs at DKR sounded like a hell of a good thing, the No.5 Texas Longhorns mostly delivered the goods against a Clemson squad that played at a reasonably high level.Statement made?I'm not sure.Was that a pretty damn good performance for a team hoping to win three more playoff games just like this one?Yeah, I thought it absolutely was.More than anything, on a night when injuries robbed the Longhorns in the second half of its starting running back, center and right tackle, the Texas offense still delivered one of its best performances of the season. Quinn Ewers was exceptional in the first half. Jaydon Blue got his mojo back. The line just kept winning its battles.When the game was on the line, in the 4th quarter, the Texas offense handled its business, especially the running game. It will have meant the world to Steve Sarkisian, who will feel like this team won tonight in the image it wants to play in.As for the defense, here's hoping it doesn't face anyone as good as Klubnikl was tonight for the rest of the season because he was better tonight than I thought he'd be. The Longhorns defense got a challenge tonight and when push came to shove, it mostly responded well, although Klubnik left some grill marks on a few backsides.It was a good win. Really good. If that version of the Texas offense shows up for the next three weeks, a national title will absolutely be on the table.Bring on Arizona State.(Other thoughts on the game...)* The first half performance from Quinn Ewers was everything you'd love to see from him in every game moving forward. Although his numbers weren't out of this world good, especially in the second half (61 yards passing in the second half), I thought Ewers was as good as we've seen him since early October outside of the Florida game.* Tip of the cap to Cade Klubnik. That dude played his butt off. He was better tonight than I expected him to be.* JAYDON BLUE IS BACK, BABY!!!!!!* Kelvin Banks made Clemson's TJ Parker a complete non-factor tonight.* Clemson decided they wanted all of Malik Muhammad and then some. We haven't seen anyone in the secondary picked on all season, but that changed tonight with the Tigers doing everything they could to go No.5 matched up in in man to man coverage with almost anyone.* Quinn Ewers passing by quarter:1Q: 5 of 5 for 48 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (180.6 rating)2Q: 6 of 9 for 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (167.9 rating)3Q: 4 of 8 for 45 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (97.3 rating)4Q: 2 of 2 for 16 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (167.2 rating)* Cade Klubnik passing by quarter:1Q: 8 of 9 for 74 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (194.6 rating)2Q: 4 of 10 for 43 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (56.1 rating)3QL 6 of 9 for 81 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (178.9 rating)4Q: 8 of 15 for 138 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (152.6 rating)* More of that from Gunnar Helm, please. Total difference-maker.* The first Texas penalty of the game was a Trevor Goosby false start with less than 3 minutes to go in the third quarter. More of that, please!* Texas' 148 yards rushing in the first half was the most the Longhorns have rushed in the first half of any game this season. THe previous high was 118 yards against Kentucky.* Sorry, Deandre Moore, but you can't drop passes that turn into turnovers. That's the cardinal sin of all sins at wide receiver.* I think I would have taken the three points (attempt) at 21-7 in that 4th and short situation in the name of going up three scores, but I get it.* How good must that Chap on Chap crime sack by Ethan Burke on Klubnik had to have felt?* And that 38-yard shot-out-of-a-cannon-touchdown run is why you have to keep giving Jaydon Blue touches and confidence, no matter what. He can do THAT.* Klubnik and Ewers combined to complete 13 of 14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.* It made me smile to see Barryn Sorrell get to Klubnik for a sack.* Huge response by the Texas offense to answer Clemson's opening drive with its own 75-yard opening salvo. When the ball came out of Ewers hand, it safely landed in a Texas receiver's hands 5 out of 5 times. Meanwhile, Wisner was sitting at 8 yards per carry and a touchdown after 4 carries.* Opening drive: 12 plays, 75 yards and 6:46 off the clock. I did not see the Tigers walking the length of the field on a stroll without Texas being able to get them off the field. Really impressive start for the Tigers.* Dabo at DKR just looked so odd. I can't explain why, but it just felt... odd.