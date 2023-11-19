Instant analysis: Have some of that, Jarrod Hufford

Guys, Billy Bob gives it a 10!!!The Longhorns took care of business on the road against a scrappy Iowa State team in Ames. They win by 10 to get to 10 wins.It was a grown-up performance. I'd say it's the best performance from the Longhorns since September. Perhaps it won't cause the national talking heads to do jumping jacks leading into the next round of playoff rankings, but it was exactly what the doctor ordered for tonight.Texas 26 Iowa State 16.And Jarrod Hufford... enjoy eternity. You're never going to hear the end of this one.(Other thoughts on the game..)* The Texas run defense was exceptional. Nine yards. That's all they gave up. Hufford couldn't even help his team get to double digit rushing yards.* T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy was just outstanding. Same with Jaylan Ford. Same with David Gbenda.* I thought Quinn Ewers looked much more comfortable on the field tonight and he had a very low-key, but very good performance in throwing for 281 yards and 2 touchdowns. No turnovers on the road. That's far from insignificant.* Attaboy, CJ Baxter. You get a game ball for a 117-yard night on the ground.* I like Jayson Blue as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. More of that next week.* Thank goodness, Ja'Tavion Sanders was able to come back into the game. I was worried that might be a season-ender for him.* Jerrin Thompson was excellent tonight.* Really nice call by Sark on the 3rd and 1 to go with the RPO to Whittington for the touchdown. Attaboy.* Speaking of nice play calls that I loved, the design of the Gunner Helm touchdown to open the fourth quarter.* 9 Plays, 91 yards, 4:25 off the clock. Texas leads 13-3. That was a real grown-up drive for the Texas offense in the third quarter.* Neither team ran a play in the red-zone in the first half. Woof.* Ewers in the first half: 13 of 20 for 163 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT and a 133.5 rating.* Ewers in the second half: 10 for 13 for 118, 2 TD, 0 INT and a 203.9 rating* Only one second half penalty for the Longhorns. Cleaning up the play was a big piece of the second half puzzle for the Longhorns. We;; done.* Iowa State passed for 323 yards tonight. Not good enough, but it's a small nitpick on an otherwise really good night.* Texas ran 67 plays tonight. Sark will love that.* Bang, Bert Auburn, from way downtown! That 50-yard kick to end the first half was a monster moment in the first half. Going three for three on the night gets him a game ball.* Shout out to secret weapon Gunner Helm. All he does is make big plays.* It was a great hit by the Iowa State on Xavier Worthy that created the red-zone fumble, but Worthy has to hold in to the ball. He just has to . That's points being taken off the scoreboard.* I thought Matt Campbell made an awful decision in going for three when the game was 3-3 in the second quarter and he was facing a 4th and 3.* Anthony Hill very quietly led the Longhorns in tackles tonight. We're not getting the spectacular from the true freshman, but he's solid as a rock in year one.* I'm such a nerd that I counted the numbers related to game captains this season. Sark wasn't messing around.