Instant Analysis: This Texas is team is muy bueno...

There's no need for 1,000 words on tho one.
Texas is really, really good. Texas is really, really fast. Texas is really, really deep.
Colorado State is not.
Final: Texas 52 Colorado State 0
(Other random thoughts from the game...)
... Quinn Ewers looked like a Heisman candidate in week one. He was excellent. Keep t up, young man
... Ewers by Quarter:
1st Q: 8 of 12 for 127 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (138.9 rating)
2nd Q: 10 of 13 for 121 yards, 3 TD and 0 INT (231.26)
3rd Q: 2 of 2 for 12 yards, 0 TD and 0 INT (150.4 rating)
Overall: 20 of 27 for 260 yards, 3 TD and 1 INT (184.2 rating)
... Ewers ldid this in the second quarter and ESPN's sideline reporter Dawn Davenport was asking Sark about Arch Manning at halftime. Lulz.
... Arch Manning finished with a 271.3 quarterback rating in his 18 minutes or so of action.
... Jaydon Blue looked great in his somewhat limited action. He's going to have a monster season if he stay upright for 12+ games.
... Jerrick Gibson came in during the third quarter and must be thinking to himself after his first three career carries that college football is a piece of cake.
... Tony Horton didn't get crap against that Texas secondary. He certainly wasn't making a living in the slow vs. Jaylon Guilbeau. In fact, Guilbeay might have been UT's best defensive player (team best 8 tackles) today. If it wasn't Guilbeau, it was Anthony Hill. Both are studs.
... Texas Defense at the Half:
0 Points Allowed
78 total Yards Allowed 5
3 Rush Yards Allowed
25 Pass Yards Allowed
1 INT
... First-half wide receiver targets:
Isaiah Bond: 7
Matthew Golden: 4
Ryan Wingo: 2
Johntay Cook: 1
Ryan Niblett: 1
Deandre Moore: 0
Silas Bolden: 0
... Silas Bolden gave us a taste of his explosiveness on that 35-yard punt return in the third quarter. He's going to be fun all year.
... Attaboys, Jahdae Barron. That was a heck of a play to come over from his corner position and essentially turn him self into a free safety over the top. Big-time stuff.
... Juan Davis caught a pass this season before Silmas Bolden and Deandre Moore.
... Jake Majors looked more like a true freshman in the first half than Michael Kern. GO figure.
... 6 different receivers caught passes in the first quarter and none caught more than 2.
... @Sunny Nelson found @drunk randoke in the North end zone section.
... Gunnar Helm deserved to score a touchdown on that hurdling of a defender catch and run in the first quarter.
... On the first 3rd down of the season for the Texas defense, Colin Simmons joined Trey Moore together off the edges. Setting an early tone.
... Anthony Hill's first play of the game is a tackle for loss on a screen to Colorado State's best player.
... I thought Michael Taaffe was the team's best safety today to my naked eyes.
... I haven't paid attention to a single Big 12 game today.
... Yes, Payton, it is.
.... Honorary Longhorn
... Honorary Longhorn No.2?