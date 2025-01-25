Instant Hoops Analysis: Tre Johnson saves UT's season with shades of KD in 2007

Tramon Mark hit a driving leaner off the glass with 3.7 seconds to give Texas an incredible 70-69 comeback win over No.13 Texas A&M at the Moody Center and a major NCAA Tournament resume booster.Texas (14-6, 3-4) and Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3): Texas (No. 39) and Texas A&M (No. 14)Tre Johnson has a game that finally reminded of the type of superstar performance that Kevin Durant once put up up many moons ago before he became a 15-time all-star in the NBA. Johnson scored 30 points on 8 of 18 shooting, while also knocking down all 10 free throws and dishing out a season-high tying 4 assists. Fifteen of Johnson's points came in the final 6:21 of the game, as he knocked down 4 of his last 5 shots from the field (including all 3 of his three-point shots).It was 18 years ago in February when Kevin Durant dropped 30 points on 8 of 17 shooting in a 98-96 overtime win over one of the best A&M teams of this century.Texas looked pretty dead in the water when Wade Taylor hit a three-point shot to give A&M a 51-29 lead with 17:07 left in the game. While Orangebloods everywhere were melting down, all the Longhorns did was go on a 41-18 run to end the game. What a gut-check moment for this team. Bravo, fellas.The Longhorns got taken out to the woodshed in the first half, as A&M built a 43-25 halftime lead by dominating Texas on the glass (24-11), second-chance points (13-0) and points from three-point shots (24-9). Honestly, it's kind of a shock that the Aggies didn't lead by 30.Texas (46.2/40.0/82.4) - Texas A&M (42.2/52.2/37.5)Tre Johnson made 7 more free throws on the night than the entire A&M team, as the Longhorns outscored the Aggies 14-3 from the charity stripe. A&M made only 3 of 8 free throws in the game.Quad 1 (2-5), Quad 2 (2-1), Quad 3 (2-0) and Quad 4 (7-0). One thing to keep an eye on is whether Oklahoma, NC State and U.Conn drift into lower quads, as they are currently trending in that direction. The last thing the Longhorns need is for 2 of its best 4 best wins (and one of its Quad 2 losses) to lose luster going into the home stretch.It doesn't get any easier for the Longhorns as they'll travel to Oxford on Wednesday night to take on No.16 Ole Miss. A road game at LSU looms two days later.Earlier in the week, the Longhorns were one of the first three out and it came int today's game as the...