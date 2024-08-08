Is Michigan struggling to find a Quarterback?

Michigan (30 days until)

MONDAY QUARTERBACK - Jack Tuttle : "There's been an increase of discussion to get behind Jack Tuttle as the starting QB. Speaking to one source today, his OPINION is that it should be Tuttle who is the starter with advanced packages for Alex Orji, a little more advanced than what we saw last year."

TUESDAY QUARTERBACK - Alex Orji : The same reporter as above said, "What I'm hearing is that If the season started today, Alex Orji would be the clear starter in my opinion."

OFFENSIVE LINE - In 2024, Michigan sent 6 Offensive linemen to the NFL Combine. But for the 2024 Season, there are multiple impending position battles. Only Myles Hinton (LT) and Josh Priebe (LG) are lineman who seem to have a starter role locked in right now.