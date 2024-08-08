ADVERTISEMENT

Is Michigan struggling to find a Quarterback?

Introducing a new column, "Views from the 40 Acres". The Big 5 opponents on the 2024 Longhorns Schedule are Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arkansas and A&M. Until the games get here, I will continue pursuing the updates from our "Rivals" and giving us an update as to what it looks like on the outside of the 40 acres as we enter the 2024 season. This is the first iteration.

Michigan (30 days until)
  1. MONDAY QUARTERBACK - Jack Tuttle: "There's been an increase of discussion to get behind Jack Tuttle as the starting QB. Speaking to one source today, his OPINION is that it should be Tuttle who is the starter with advanced packages for Alex Orji, a little more advanced than what we saw last year."
  2. TUESDAY QUARTERBACK - Alex Orji: The same reporter as above said, "What I'm hearing is that If the season started today, Alex Orji would be the clear starter in my opinion."
  3. OFFENSIVE LINE - In 2024, Michigan sent 6 Offensive linemen to the NFL Combine. But for the 2024 Season, there are multiple impending position battles. Only Myles Hinton (LT) and Josh Priebe (LG) are lineman who seem to have a starter role locked in right now.
  4. POSITION CHANGE - Enow Etta: After super-studs Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant on the interior of the defensive line, depth had become a bit of a question at Michigan, but Sophomore Defensive End, Enow Etta has gained 13 more pounds this summer, getting his weight up to 308 lbs and giving Michigan a player they feel comfortable with on the interior.
Lot's of updates to come about Michigan over the next few weeks as things start to clear up on the Offensive side of the ball.


