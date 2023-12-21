Is Texas officially in play for WR Aaron Butler? (Thursday 12:30 pm.)

Suchomel
This comment fro Sark caught my attention yesterday afternoon in his signing day PC ...
"Clearly receiver was a position we wanted to address, and we may not be done there yet."
Which brings us to this ...
Calabasas (CA) wide receiver Aaron Butler confirmed with me today that Texas has now offered a scholarship. And he tells me he's planning on signing with a team on Friday so this one certainly still holds some intrigue.
This one's really tough to read, and it's not just me. In talking to different people today, nobody seems to have a great read on what Butler's thinking, which seems to be the norm. Butler's a guy that only played half of his senior season so he could focus on preparing to play with Colorado, where he was a one-time commit, only to decommit from Colorado less than two weeks ago.
Texas, Arizona and Washington are all in play here. He did just take an Arizona official visit last weekend. Chatter from people out in Cali has some people close to Butler pushing for Washington, but things are still undecided. The plan is for Butler to sign with somebody tomorrow and enroll in January.
Why the late push from Texas? Obviously, there's a need at receiver. Also, Butler's a tremendous prospect on the field, with one person even saying he has some Xavier Worthy-like qualities with his frame and style of play. The 6-0, 170-pound Butler is a four-star prospect, checking in at No. 115 nationally in the Rivals.com rankings. He's never visited Texas before but one person told me today if there's a player that would commit to a school sight unseen, it's Butler.
We'll keep our ears to the ground on this one. We should have a final answer on Friday at some point.