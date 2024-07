"Jonah Come Back"... for an Official Visit

7/25/2024

The 2022 Class

The 2023 Class

The 2024 Class

The 2025 Class

Total Official Visitors since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Visit Compilation

Total Commitments since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation

Total Commitments that have Officially Visited since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation

(Ethan Burke, Will Stone and Aaron Butler)

Total Player to take a Fall/Winter Official Visit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation

- 35 Total - 16, 14, 5



Total Players to Fall/Winter Official Visit and Commit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation

- 14 Total - 8, 5, 2

(40% of Late Official Visitors Commit) - (Xavier Filsaime, DeAndre Moore, Jelani McDonald, D.J. Campbell, Terrence Brooks)

Jonah Williams currently has a Commitment Date Set for August 24th, 2024, however as you all know there are no papers being signed and nothing is official until the final bell tolls.





PS: Texas currently has 16 Commitments in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle before August 1st, 3 ahead of 2024, and just one behind the 2023 class (12 in 2022, 17 in 2023, 13 in 2024). And Last Night with the Josiah Sharma commitment, Texas broke almost a 10-year drought without having a Commitment from a Top 12 Ranked Defensive Tackle. Everything is right on schedule.

Enjoy your Friday Nights 🤘

With the Commitment of Top 12 Nationally Ranked Defensive Tackle Josiah Sharma on Thursday night, Texas has tentatively grabbed its 16th overall commitment in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. Multi-Sport Star Jonah Williams was also in town, for the 5th time in the last 18 months.While talking to @CHastings during House Divided yesterday, he brought up an interesting thought, "". So, here I am taking a look at just how important an Official Visit is to the Success Rate from OVs to Commitments. ps: I'm writing this before doing the research, and I bet it translates pretty well.- (5 Visits is the most among any school for Williams, Oregon, and Texas A&M each have 3, but one is an Official)- 26 of 28 Commits from the 2022 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. Ethan Burke was from Austin, TX, and took official visits to Kansas State and Michigan, where he eventually committed, for a short stint. Kicker Will Stone (also from Austin, TX) took an official visit to Michigan State before committing just a few days later to Texas.- 9 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall.- 55 total players took official visits that year.- 5 Committed to Texas A&M- 3 Committed to Alabama- 2 Committed to each of Oklahoma, LSU and Baylor- 25 of 25 Commits from the 2023 Class took an Official Visit to Texas.- 5 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall.- 43 total players took official visits that year.- 3 Committed to each of Houston and USC- 2 Committed to each of Tennessee, TCU, and Alabama- 0 Committed to Texas A&M- 21 of 22 Commits from the 2024 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. Wide Receiver Aaron Butler out of Calabasas, CA was the final commitment of the 2024 Cycle, he was previously committed to Colorado, where he took one of his four official visits. His others were Arizona, Washington, and Alabama. Texas didn't have a scholarship available at the time that Coach Chris Jackson visited Butler for an in-home visit, but once they did, Butler pounced.- 2 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall.- 47 total players took official visits that year.- 4 Committed to each of Texas A&M and Oklahoma- 3 Committed to Auburn- 2 Committed to each of Baylor and Alabama- All 16 Current Commits have taken an Official Visit in June.- TBD on How many Players Officially Visit in the Fall- 43 total players have taken an official visit this year.- 4 Committed to each of Florida State- 2 Committed to each of USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Alabama and LSU- 10 are currently Undecided- 188 Total - 43, 47, 43, 55- 81 Total - 28, 25, 22, 16- 78 Total - 26, 25, 21, 16Oh, and @CHastings , I think the Answer is YES!