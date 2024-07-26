"Jonah Come Back"... for an Official Visit

CodyCarpentier
With the Commitment of Top 12 Nationally Ranked Defensive Tackle Josiah Sharma on Thursday night, Texas has tentatively grabbed its 16th overall commitment in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. Multi-Sport Star Jonah Williams was also in town, for the 5th time in the last 18 months.
While talking to @CHastings during House Divided yesterday, he brought up an interesting thought, "Does Texas need to get Williams back on campus for an Official Visit, for this thing to become real?". So, here I am taking a look at just how important an Official Visit is to the Success Rate from OVs to Commitments. ps: I'm writing this before doing the research, and I bet it translates pretty well.
Jonah Williams Visit Dates, per. Rivals Player Page - (5 Visits is the most among any school for Williams, Oregon, and Texas A&M each have 3, but one is an Official)
The 2022 Class
- 26 of 28 Commits from the 2022 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. Ethan Burke was from Austin, TX, and took official visits to Kansas State and Michigan, where he eventually committed, for a short stint. Kicker Will Stone (also from Austin, TX) took an official visit to Michigan State before committing just a few days later to Texas. (92% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- 9 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall. (34% Official Visit Commitment)
- 55 total players took official visits that year. (47% committed to Texas)
- 5 Committed to Texas A&M
- 3 Committed to Alabama
- 2 Committed to each of Oklahoma, LSU and Baylor
The 2023 Class
- 25 of 25 Commits from the 2023 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. (100% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- 5 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall. (20% Official Visit Commitment)
- 43 total players took official visits that year. (58% committed to Texas)
- 3 Committed to each of Houston and USC
- 2 Committed to each of Tennessee, TCU, and Alabama
- 0 Committed to Texas A&M
The 2024 Class
- 21 of 22 Commits from the 2024 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. Wide Receiver Aaron Butler out of Calabasas, CA was the final commitment of the 2024 Cycle, he was previously committed to Colorado, where he took one of his four official visits. His others were Arizona, Washington, and Alabama. Texas didn't have a scholarship available at the time that Coach Chris Jackson visited Butler for an in-home visit, but once they did, Butler pounced. (95% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- 2 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall. (9% Official Visit Commitment)
- 47 total players took official visits that year. (44% committed to Texas)
- 4 Committed to each of Texas A&M and Oklahoma
- 3 Committed to Auburn
- 2 Committed to each of Baylor and Alabama
The 2025 Class
- All 16 Current Commits have taken an Official Visit in June. (100% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- TBD on How many Players Officially Visit in the Fall
- 43 total players have taken an official visit this year. (36% committed to Texas)
- 4 Committed to each of Florida State
- 2 Committed to each of USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Alabama and LSU
- 10 are currently Undecided
Total Official Visitors since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Visit Compilation
- 188 Total - 43, 47, 43, 55
Total Commitments since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation
- 81 Total - 28, 25, 22, 16 (43% of Official Visitors Commit)
Total Commitments that have Officially Visited since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation
- 78 Total - 26, 25, 21, 16 (96% of Official Visitors Commit) - (Ethan Burke, Will Stone and Aaron Butler)
Total Player to take a Fall/Winter Official Visit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation
- 35 Total - 16, 14, 5
Total Players to Fall/Winter Official Visit and Commit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation
- 14 Total - 8, 5, 2 (40% of Late Official Visitors Commit) - (Xavier Filsaime, DeAndre Moore, Jelani McDonald, D.J. Campbell, Terrence Brooks)
Jonah Williams currently has a Commitment Date Set for August 24th, 2024, however as you all know there are no papers being signed and nothing is official until the final bell tolls.
PS: Texas currently has 16 Commitments in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle before August 1st, 3 ahead of 2024, and just one behind the 2023 class (12 in 2022, 17 in 2023, 13 in 2024). And Last Night with the Josiah Sharma commitment, Texas broke almost a 10-year drought without having a Commitment from a Top 12 Ranked Defensive Tackle. Everything is right on schedule.
Enjoy your Friday Nights 🤘
Oh, and @CHastings, I think the Answer is YES!
|No.
|NAME
|POS
|LOCATION
|HT
|WT
|STARS
|RATING
|OV TO SCHOOL
|COMMITTED
|1
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|Houston, TX
|5'11"
|205
|4
|5.8
|6/18/21
|2/2/21SIGNED
|2
|Trevell Johnson
|LB
|Arlington, TX
|6'1"
|200
|3
|5.7
|6/18/21
|2/13/21SIGNED
|3
|Maalik Murphy
|QB
|Gardena, CA
|6'5"
|235
|4
|5.9
|6/18/21
|2/13/21SIGNED
|4
|Bryan Allen Jr.
|DB
|Aledo, TX
|6'1"
|193
|4
|5.8
|6/18/21
|2/28/21SIGNED
|5
|Kristopher Ross
|DT
|Houston, TX
|6'4"
|265
|3
|5.7
|9/24/21
|3/23/21SIGNED
|6
|Zac Swanson
|DE
|Phoenix, AZ
|6'4"
|270
|4
|5.8
|6/11/21
|4/26/21SIGNED
|7
|Lance St. Louis
|OL
|Gilbert, AZ
|6'0"
|215
|2
|5.2
|9/17/21
|6/7/21SIGNED
|8
|Will Stone
|K
|Austin, TX
|6'1"
|185
|3
|5.5
|-
|6/15/21SIGNED
|9
|Connor Robertson
|OL
|Austin, TX
|6'4"
|295
|3
|5.7
|6/18/21
|7/2/21SIGNED
|10
|Cole Hutson
|OL
|Frisco, TX
|6'5"
|315
|4
|5.8
|6/11/21
|7/2/21SIGNED
|11
|Austin Jordan
|DB
|Denton, TX
|6'0"
|185
|4
|5.8
|6/25/21
|7/14/21SIGNED
|12
|Derrick Brown
|LB
|Texarkana, TX
|6'5"
|210
|3
|5.7
|6/4/21
|7/31/21SIGNED
|13
|Aaron Bryant
|DT
|Southaven, MS
|6'4"
|295
|3
|5.7
|6/25/21
|8/26/21SIGNED
|14
|Jaray Bledsoe
|DT
|Marlin, TX
|6'5"
|280
|4
|5.9
|6/18/21
|8/30/21SIGNED
|15
|J'Mond Tapp
|DE
|Napoleanville, LA
|6'3"
|240
|4
|5.9
|6/25/21
|8/30/21SIGNED
|16
|Justice Finkley
|DE
|Trussville, AL
|6'2"
|265
|4
|5.9
|6/25/21
|9/9/21SIGNED
|17
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|Spearman, TX
|5'11"
|165
|4
|5.9
|9/17/21
|10/6/21SIGNED
|18
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|DB
|Port Arthur, TX
|6'0"
|175
|4
|5.9
|6/25/21
|11/25/21SIGNED
|19
|Kelvin Banks
|OL
|Houston, TX
|6'5"
|321
|4
|6
|6/18/21
|12/11/21SIGNED
|20
|Cameron Williams
|OL
|Duncanville, TX
|6'6"
|370
|4
|5.8
|6/25/21
|12/12/21SIGNED
|21
|Neto Umeozulu
|OL
|Allen, TX
|6'5"
|295
|4
|5.9
|11/12/21
|12/13/21SIGNED
|22
|Xavion Brice
|ATH
|Arlington, TX
|6'2"
|170
|3
|5.6
|12/9/21
|12/15/21SIGNED
|23
|Ethan Burke
|DE
|Austin, TX
|6'7"
|230
|4
|5.8
|-
|12/15/21SIGNED
|24
|Malik Agbo
|OL
|Federal Way, WA
|6'6"
|320
|4
|5.8
|10/15/21
|12/15/21SIGNED
|25
|Savion Red
|WR
|Grand Prairie, TX
|6'0"
|190
|3
|5.5
|12/9/21
|12/15/21SIGNED
|26
|Terrance Brooks
|DB
|Little Elm, TX
|6'0"
|190
|4
|6
|6/18/21
|12/15/21SIGNED
|27
|Larry Turner-Gooden
|DB
|Mission Hills, CA
|6'1"
|190
|4
|5.8
|10/15/21
|1/8/22SIGNED
|28
|Devon Campbell
|OL
|Arlington, TX
|6'4"
|310
|5
|6.1
|11/12/21
|2/2/22SIGNED
|COMMIT
|NAME
|POS
|LOCATION
|HT
|WT
|STARS
|RATING
|OV TO SCHOOL
|COMMITTED
|1
|S'Maje Burrell
|LB
|Fort Worth, TX
|6'2"
|212
|3
|5.7
|6/24/22
|4/2/22SIGNED
|2
|Tre Wisner
|RB
|DeSoto, TX
|6'0"
|180
|3
|5.7
|6/24/22
|4/23/22SIGNED
|3
|Ryan Niblett
|WR
|Houston, TX
|5'10"
|175
|4
|6
|6/24/22
|4/23/22SIGNED
|4
|Spencer Shannon
|TE
|Santa Ana, CA
|6'7"
|240
|3
|5.7
|6/10/22
|6/13/22SIGNED
|5
|William Randle
|TE
|New Orleans, LA
|6'4"
|230
|3
|5.7
|6/17/22
|6/19/22SIGNED
|6
|Arch Manning
|QB
|New Orleans, LA
|6'4"
|215
|5
|6.1
|6/17/22
|6/23/22SIGNED
|7
|Liona Lefau
|LB
|Kahuku, HI
|6'1"
|217
|4
|5.8
|6/10/22
|6/25/22SIGNED
|8
|Andre Cojoe
|OL
|Arlington, TX
|6'6"
|330
|3
|5.7
|6/24/22
|6/26/22SIGNED
|9
|Connor Stroh
|OL
|Frisco, TX
|6'7"
|345
|3
|5.7
|6/24/22
|6/26/22SIGNED
|10
|Jaydon Chatman
|OL
|Harker Heights, TX
|6'4"
|288
|4
|5.8
|6/24/22
|6/26/22SIGNED
|11
|Trevor Goosby
|OL
|Melissa, TX
|6'6"
|282
|3
|5.7
|6/24/22
|6/26/22SIGNED
|12
|Derek Williams
|DB
|New Iberia, LA
|6'1"
|183
|4
|5.9
|6/24/22
|6/27/22SIGNED
|13
|Billy Walton
|DE
|Dallas, TX
|6'3"
|221
|3
|5.7
|6/24/22
|6/28/22SIGNED
|14
|Johntay Cook II
|WR
|Desoto, TX
|6'0"
|170
|5
|6.1
|6/25/22
|6/29/22SIGNED
|15
|Sydir Mitchell
|DT
|Oradell, NJ
|6'6"
|340
|4
|5.8
|6/17/22
|7/3/22SIGNED
|16
|Malik Muhammad
|DB
|Dallas, TX
|6'0"
|170
|4
|6
|6/17/22
|7/20/22SIGNED
|17
|Payton Kirkland
|OL
|Orlando, FL
|6'7"
|325
|3
|5.7
|12/16/22
|7/23/22SIGNED
|18
|Derion Gullette
|LB
|Teague, TX
|6'2"
|223
|4
|5.9
|6/24/22
|8/5/22SIGNED
|19
|Cedric Baxter
|RB
|Orlando, FL
|6'2"
|215
|4
|6
|6/10/22
|8/10/22SIGNED
|20
|Colton Vasek
|DE
|Austin, TX
|6'6"
|230
|4
|6
|6/14/22
|11/8/22SIGNED
|21
|Anthony Hill
|LB
|Denton, TX
|6'2"
|228
|5
|6.1
|6/24/22
|12/15/22SIGNED
|22
|Tausili Akana
|LB
|Lehi, UT
|6'3"
|215
|4
|5.9
|9/9/22
|12/21/22SIGNED
|23
|Deandre Moore
|WR
|Bellflower, CA
|5'11"
|189
|4
|5.9
|11/12/22
|12/22/22SIGNED
|24
|Jelani McDonald
|ATH
|Waco, TX
|6'2"
|190
|4
|5.9
|12/16/22
|1/7/23SIGNED
|25
|Warren Roberson
|DB
|Red Oak, TX
|6'0"
|180
|4
|5.8
|1/28/23
|2/7/23SIGNED
|COMMIT
|NAME
|POS
|LOCATION
|HT
|WT
|STARS
|RATING
|OV TO SCHOOL
|COMMITTED
|1
|Trey Owens
|QB
|Cypress, TX
|6'5"
|200
|4
|5.8
|6/23/23
|1/11/23SIGNED
|2
|Michael Kern
|K
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|6'3"
|170
|2
|5.4
|6/16/23
|5/2/23SIGNED
|3
|Santana Wilson
|DB
|Scottsdale, AZ
|6'1"
|180
|4
|5.8
|6/16/23
|6/17/23SIGNED
|4
|Freddie Dubose Jr.
|WR
|Spring Branch, TX
|6'1"
|180
|4
|5.8
|6/16/23
|6/18/23SIGNED
|5
|Christian Clark
|RB
|Phoenix, AZ
|6'0"
|200
|4
|5.9
|6/16/23
|6/22/23SIGNED
|6
|Jerrick Gibson
|RB
|Bradenton, FL
|5'11"
|207
|4
|5.9
|6/23/23
|6/24/23SIGNED
|7
|Nate Kibble
|OL
|Humble, TX
|6'2"
|306
|3
|5.7
|6/23/23
|6/25/23SIGNED
|8
|Daniel Cruz
|OL
|North Richland Hills, TX
|6'4"
|287
|4
|5.9
|6/23/23
|6/28/23SIGNED
|9
|J. Johnson-Rubell
|DB
|Bradenton, FL
|5'11"
|180
|4
|5.9
|6/23/23
|7/1/23SIGNED
|10
|Alex January
|DT
|Duncanville, TX
|6'5"
|320
|3
|5.7
|6/23/23
|7/1/23SIGNED
|11
|Parker Livingstone
|WR
|Lucas, TX
|6'4"
|190
|4
|5.9
|6/23/23
|7/1/23SIGNED
|12
|Jordan Washington
|TE
|Cypress, TX
|6'5"
|226
|3
|5.7
|6/16/23
|7/4/23SIGNED
|13
|Melvin Hills
|DE
|Lafayette, LA
|6'3"
|277
|3
|5.7
|6/16/23
|7/12/23SIGNED
|14
|Colin Simmons
|DE
|Duncanville, TX
|6'3"
|225
|5
|6.1
|6/23/23
|8/10/23SIGNED
|15
|Zina Umeozulu
|DE
|Allen, TX
|6'4"
|220
|4
|5.8
|6/23/23
|9/7/23SIGNED
|16
|Brandon Baker
|OL
|Santa Ana, CA
|6'5"
|290
|5
|6.1
|6/16/23
|9/24/23SIGNED
|17
|Ryan Wingo
|WR
|St. Louis, MO
|6'2"
|195
|4
|6
|6/16/23
|10/25/23SIGNED
|18
|Wardell Mack
|DB
|Marrero, LA
|6'1"
|175
|4
|5.9
|6/23/23
|11/12/23SIGNED
|19
|Kobe Black
|DB
|Waco, TX
|6'1"
|179
|4
|6
|6/23/23
|12/13/23SIGNED
|20
|Xavier Filsaime
|DB
|McKinney, TX
|6'0"
|190
|5
|6.1
|12/15/23
|12/18/23SIGNED
|21
|Tyanthony Smith
|LB
|Jasper , TX
|6'2"
|205
|4
|5.8
|12/15/23
|12/20/23SIGNED
|22
|Aaron Butler
|WR
|Calabasas, CA
|6'0"
|170
|4
|5.9
|-
|12/22/23SIGNED
|COMMIT
|NAME
|POS
|RR
|HT
|WT
|VISITS TO SCHOOL
|COMMIT STATUS
|CLASS
|1
|KJ Lacey
|PRO
|6
|6'1"
|180
|6/21/24
|Texas6/3/23
|2025
|2
|Emaree Winston
|TE
|5.8
|6'2"
|239
|6/21/24
|Texas12/18/23
|2025
|3
|Lance Jackson
|SDE
|5.9
|6'6"
|260
|6/14/24
|Texas1/21/24
|2025
|4
|Rickey Stewart Jr
|RB
|5.8
|5'11"
|180
|6/14/24
|Texas4/6/24
|2025
|5
|Elijah Barnes
|ILB
|5.8
|6'2"
|230
|6/21/24
|Texas4/12/24
|2025
|6
|Jackson Christian
|OG
|5.7
|6'5"
|310
|6/21/24
|Texas5/13/24
|2025
|7
|Devin Coleman
|OG
|5.6
|6'5"
|330
|6/21/24
|Texas5/25/24
|2025
|8
|Jordan Coleman
|OG
|5.7
|6'5"
|340
|6/21/24
|Texas5/25/24
|2025
|9
|James Simon
|RB
|5.8
|6'0"
|200
|6/21/24
|Texas5/29/24
|2025
|10
|Caleb Chester
|CB
|5.7
|6'2"
|175
|6/7/24
|Texas6/11/24
|2025
|11
|John Mills
|OT
|5.7
|6'6"
|315
|6/14/24
|Texas6/24/24
|2025
|12
|Smith Orogbo
|WDE
|5.8
|6'5"
|230
|6/14/24
|Texas7/1/24
|2025
|13
|Jonathan Cunningham
|OLB
|5.8
|6'2"
|195
|6/14/24
|Texas7/12/24
|2025
|14
|Nick Townsend
|TE
|5.8
|6'3"
|225
|6/21/24
|Texas7/15/24
|2025
|15
|Kade Phillips
|CB
|5.8
|6'2"
|170
|6/21/24
|Texas7/6/24
|2025
|16
|Josiah Sharma
|DT
|5.8
|6'6"
|300
|6/7/24
|Texas7/25/24
|2025
