"Jonah Come Back"... for an Official Visit

The 2022 Class

The 2023 Class

The 2024 Class

The 2025 Class

Total Official Visitors since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Visit Compilation

Total Commitments since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation

Total Commitments that have Officially Visited since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation

(Ethan Burke, Will Stone and Aaron Butler)

Total Player to take a Fall/Winter Official Visit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation

- 35 Total - 16, 14, 5



Total Players to Fall/Winter Official Visit and Commit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation

- 14 Total - 8, 5, 2

(40% of Late Official Visitors Commit) - (Xavier Filsaime, DeAndre Moore, Jelani McDonald, D.J. Campbell, Terrence Brooks)

Jonah Williams currently has a Commitment Date Set for August 24th, 2024, however as you all know there are no papers being signed and nothing is official until the final bell tolls.





Jonah Williams currently has a Commitment Date Set for August 24th, 2024, however as you all know there are no papers being signed and nothing is official until the final bell tolls.

PS: Texas currently has 16 Commitments in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle before August 1st, 3 ahead of 2024, and just one behind the 2023 class (12 in 2022, 17 in 2023, 13 in 2024). And Last Night with the Josiah Sharma commitment, Texas broke almost a 10-year drought without having a Commitment from a Top 12 Ranked Defensive Tackle. Everything is right on schedule.

Enjoy your Friday Nights 🤘