"Jonah Come Back"... for an Official Visit

With the Commitment of Top 12 Nationally Ranked Defensive Tackle Josiah Sharma on Thursday night, Texas has tentatively grabbed its 16th overall commitment in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. Multi-Sport Star Jonah Williams was also in town, for the 5th time in the last 18 months.

While talking to @CHastings during House Divided yesterday, he brought up an interesting thought, "Does Texas need to get Williams back on campus for an Official Visit, for this thing to become real?". So, here I am taking a look at just how important an Official Visit is to the Success Rate from OVs to Commitments. ps: I'm writing this before doing the research, and I bet it translates pretty well.

Jonah Williams Visit Dates, per. Rivals Player Page - (5 Visits is the most among any school for Williams, Oregon, and Texas A&M each have 3, but one is an Official)
  • 7/25/2024
  • 4/6/2024
  • 7/27/2023
  • 3/25/2023
  • 1/21/2023

The 2022 Class

- 26 of 28 Commits from the 2022 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. Ethan Burke was from Austin, TX, and took official visits to Kansas State and Michigan, where he eventually committed, for a short stint. Kicker Will Stone (also from Austin, TX) took an official visit to Michigan State before committing just a few days later to Texas. (92% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- 9 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall. (34% Official Visit Commitment)

- 55 total players took official visits that year. (47% committed to Texas)
- 5 Committed to Texas A&M
- 3 Committed to Alabama
- 2 Committed to each of Oklahoma, LSU and Baylor

No.NAMEPOSLOCATIONHTWTSTARSRATINGOV TO SCHOOLCOMMITTED
1Jaydon BlueRBHouston, TX5'11"20545.86/18/212/2/21SIGNED
2Trevell JohnsonLBArlington, TX6'1"20035.76/18/212/13/21SIGNED
3Maalik MurphyQBGardena, CA6'5"23545.96/18/212/13/21SIGNED
4Bryan Allen Jr.DBAledo, TX6'1"19345.86/18/212/28/21SIGNED
5Kristopher RossDTHouston, TX6'4"26535.79/24/213/23/21SIGNED
6Zac SwansonDEPhoenix, AZ6'4"27045.86/11/214/26/21SIGNED
7Lance St. LouisOLGilbert, AZ6'0"21525.29/17/216/7/21SIGNED
8Will StoneKAustin, TX6'1"18535.5-6/15/21SIGNED
9Connor RobertsonOLAustin, TX6'4"29535.76/18/217/2/21SIGNED
10Cole HutsonOLFrisco, TX6'5"31545.86/11/217/2/21SIGNED
11Austin JordanDBDenton, TX6'0"18545.86/25/217/14/21SIGNED
12Derrick BrownLBTexarkana, TX6'5"21035.76/4/217/31/21SIGNED
13Aaron BryantDTSouthaven, MS6'4"29535.76/25/218/26/21SIGNED
14Jaray BledsoeDTMarlin, TX6'5"28045.96/18/218/30/21SIGNED
15J'Mond TappDENapoleanville, LA6'3"24045.96/25/218/30/21SIGNED
16Justice FinkleyDETrussville, AL6'2"26545.96/25/219/9/21SIGNED
17Brenen ThompsonWRSpearman, TX5'11"16545.99/17/2110/6/21SIGNED
18Jaylon GuilbeauDBPort Arthur, TX6'0"17545.96/25/2111/25/21SIGNED
19Kelvin BanksOLHouston, TX6'5"321466/18/2112/11/21SIGNED
20Cameron WilliamsOLDuncanville, TX6'6"37045.86/25/2112/12/21SIGNED
21Neto UmeozuluOLAllen, TX6'5"29545.911/12/2112/13/21SIGNED
22Xavion BriceATHArlington, TX6'2"17035.612/9/2112/15/21SIGNED
23Ethan BurkeDEAustin, TX6'7"23045.8-12/15/21SIGNED
24Malik AgboOLFederal Way, WA6'6"32045.810/15/2112/15/21SIGNED
25Savion RedWRGrand Prairie, TX6'0"19035.512/9/2112/15/21SIGNED
26Terrance BrooksDBLittle Elm, TX6'0"190466/18/2112/15/21SIGNED
27Larry Turner-GoodenDBMission Hills, CA6'1"19045.810/15/211/8/22SIGNED
28Devon CampbellOLArlington, TX6'4"31056.111/12/212/2/22SIGNED


The 2023 Class

- 25 of 25 Commits from the 2023 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. (100% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- 5 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall. (20% Official Visit Commitment)

- 43 total players took official visits that year. (58% committed to Texas)
- 3 Committed to each of Houston and USC
- 2 Committed to each of Tennessee, TCU, and Alabama
- 0 Committed to Texas A&M

COMMITNAMEPOSLOCATIONHTWTSTARSRATINGOV TO SCHOOLCOMMITTED
1S'Maje BurrellLBFort Worth, TX6'2"21235.76/24/224/2/22SIGNED
2Tre WisnerRBDeSoto, TX6'0"18035.76/24/224/23/22SIGNED
3Ryan NiblettWRHouston, TX5'10"175466/24/224/23/22SIGNED
4Spencer ShannonTESanta Ana, CA6'7"24035.76/10/226/13/22SIGNED
5William RandleTENew Orleans, LA6'4"23035.76/17/226/19/22SIGNED
6Arch ManningQBNew Orleans, LA6'4"21556.16/17/226/23/22SIGNED
7Liona LefauLBKahuku, HI6'1"21745.86/10/226/25/22SIGNED
8Andre CojoeOLArlington, TX6'6"33035.76/24/226/26/22SIGNED
9Connor StrohOLFrisco, TX6'7"34535.76/24/226/26/22SIGNED
10Jaydon ChatmanOLHarker Heights, TX6'4"28845.86/24/226/26/22SIGNED
11Trevor GoosbyOLMelissa, TX6'6"28235.76/24/226/26/22SIGNED
12Derek WilliamsDBNew Iberia, LA6'1"18345.96/24/226/27/22SIGNED
13Billy WaltonDEDallas, TX6'3"22135.76/24/226/28/22SIGNED
14Johntay Cook IIWRDesoto, TX6'0"17056.16/25/226/29/22SIGNED
15Sydir MitchellDTOradell, NJ6'6"34045.86/17/227/3/22SIGNED
16Malik MuhammadDBDallas, TX6'0"170466/17/227/20/22SIGNED
17Payton KirklandOLOrlando, FL6'7"32535.712/16/227/23/22SIGNED
18Derion GulletteLBTeague, TX6'2"22345.96/24/228/5/22SIGNED
19Cedric BaxterRBOrlando, FL6'2"215466/10/228/10/22SIGNED
20Colton VasekDEAustin, TX6'6"230466/14/2211/8/22SIGNED
21Anthony HillLBDenton, TX6'2"22856.16/24/2212/15/22SIGNED
22Tausili AkanaLBLehi, UT6'3"21545.99/9/2212/21/22SIGNED
23Deandre MooreWRBellflower, CA5'11"18945.911/12/2212/22/22SIGNED
24Jelani McDonaldATHWaco, TX6'2"19045.912/16/221/7/23SIGNED
25Warren RobersonDBRed Oak, TX6'0"18045.81/28/232/7/23SIGNED


The 2024 Class

- 21 of 22 Commits from the 2024 Class took an Official Visit to Texas. Wide Receiver Aaron Butler out of Calabasas, CA was the final commitment of the 2024 Cycle, he was previously committed to Colorado, where he took one of his four official visits. His others were Arizona, Washington, and Alabama. Texas didn't have a scholarship available at the time that Coach Chris Jackson visited Butler for an in-home visit, but once they did, Butler pounced. (95% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- 2 Commits took Official Visits in the Fall. (9% Official Visit Commitment)

- 47 total players took official visits that year. (44% committed to Texas)
- 4 Committed to each of Texas A&M and Oklahoma
- 3 Committed to Auburn
- 2 Committed to each of Baylor and Alabama

COMMITNAMEPOSLOCATIONHTWTSTARSRATINGOV TO SCHOOLCOMMITTED
1Trey OwensQBCypress, TX6'5"20045.86/23/231/11/23SIGNED
2Michael KernKFort Lauderdale, FL6'3"17025.46/16/235/2/23SIGNED
3Santana WilsonDBScottsdale, AZ6'1"18045.86/16/236/17/23SIGNED
4Freddie Dubose Jr.WRSpring Branch, TX6'1"18045.86/16/236/18/23SIGNED
5Christian ClarkRBPhoenix, AZ6'0"20045.96/16/236/22/23SIGNED
6Jerrick GibsonRBBradenton, FL5'11"20745.96/23/236/24/23SIGNED
7Nate KibbleOLHumble, TX6'2"30635.76/23/236/25/23SIGNED
8Daniel CruzOLNorth Richland Hills, TX6'4"28745.96/23/236/28/23SIGNED
9J. Johnson-RubellDBBradenton, FL5'11"18045.96/23/237/1/23SIGNED
10Alex JanuaryDTDuncanville, TX6'5"32035.76/23/237/1/23SIGNED
11Parker LivingstoneWRLucas, TX6'4"19045.96/23/237/1/23SIGNED
12Jordan WashingtonTECypress, TX6'5"22635.76/16/237/4/23SIGNED
13Melvin HillsDELafayette, LA6'3"27735.76/16/237/12/23SIGNED
14Colin SimmonsDEDuncanville, TX6'3"22556.16/23/238/10/23SIGNED
15Zina UmeozuluDEAllen, TX6'4"22045.86/23/239/7/23SIGNED
16Brandon BakerOLSanta Ana, CA6'5"29056.16/16/239/24/23SIGNED
17Ryan WingoWRSt. Louis, MO6'2"195466/16/2310/25/23SIGNED
18Wardell MackDBMarrero, LA6'1"17545.96/23/2311/12/23SIGNED
19Kobe BlackDBWaco, TX6'1"179466/23/2312/13/23SIGNED
20Xavier FilsaimeDBMcKinney, TX6'0"19056.112/15/2312/18/23SIGNED
21Tyanthony SmithLBJasper , TX6'2"20545.812/15/2312/20/23SIGNED
22Aaron ButlerWRCalabasas, CA6'0"17045.9-12/22/23SIGNED



The 2025 Class

- All 16 Current Commits have taken an Official Visit in June. (100% Commitment Official Visit Rate)
- TBD on How many Players Officially Visit in the Fall

- 43 total players have taken an official visit this year. (36% committed to Texas)
- 4 Committed to each of Florida State
- 2 Committed to each of USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Alabama and LSU
- 10 are currently Undecided

COMMITNAMEPOSRRHTWTVISITS TO SCHOOLCOMMIT STATUSCLASS
1KJ LaceyPRO66'1"1806/21/24Texas6/3/232025
2Emaree WinstonTE5.86'2"2396/21/24Texas12/18/232025
3Lance JacksonSDE5.96'6"2606/14/24Texas1/21/242025
4Rickey Stewart JrRB5.85'11"1806/14/24Texas4/6/242025
5Elijah BarnesILB5.86'2"2306/21/24Texas4/12/242025
6Jackson ChristianOG5.76'5"3106/21/24Texas5/13/242025
7Devin ColemanOG5.66'5"3306/21/24Texas5/25/242025
8Jordan ColemanOG5.76'5"3406/21/24Texas5/25/242025
9James SimonRB5.86'0"2006/21/24Texas5/29/242025
10Caleb ChesterCB5.76'2"1756/7/24Texas6/11/242025
11John MillsOT5.76'6"3156/14/24Texas6/24/242025
12Smith OrogboWDE5.86'5"2306/14/24Texas7/1/242025
13Jonathan CunninghamOLB5.86'2"1956/14/24Texas7/12/242025
14Nick TownsendTE5.86'3"2256/21/24Texas7/15/242025
15Kade PhillipsCB5.86'2"1706/21/24Texas7/6/242025
16Josiah SharmaDT5.86'6"3006/7/24Texas7/25/242025



Total Official Visitors since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Visit Compilation
- 188 Total - 43, 47, 43, 55

Total Commitments since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation
- 81 Total - 28, 25, 22, 16 (43% of Official Visitors Commit)

Total Commitments that have Officially Visited since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment Compilation
- 78 Total - 26, 25, 21, 16 (96% of Official Visitors Commit) - (Ethan Burke, Will Stone and Aaron Butler)

Total Player to take a Fall/Winter Official Visit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation
- 35 Total - 16, 14, 5

Total Players to Fall/Winter Official Visit and Commit since 2022, per. Rivals Player Pages / Commitment and Visit Compilation
- 14 Total - 8, 5, 2 (40% of Late Official Visitors Commit) - (Xavier Filsaime, DeAndre Moore, Jelani McDonald, D.J. Campbell, Terrence Brooks)


Jonah Williams currently has a Commitment Date Set for August 24th, 2024, however as you all know there are no papers being signed and nothing is official until the final bell tolls.


PS: Texas currently has 16 Commitments in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle before August 1st, 3 ahead of 2024, and just one behind the 2023 class (12 in 2022, 17 in 2023, 13 in 2024). And Last Night with the Josiah Sharma commitment, Texas broke almost a 10-year drought without having a Commitment from a Top 12 Ranked Defensive Tackle. Everything is right on schedule.


Enjoy your Friday Nights 🤘



Oh, and @CHastings, I think the Answer is YES!
 
