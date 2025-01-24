Jonah Williams Update - Two Way Star?

During the media availability today, Coach Jim Schlossnagle was asked about freshman two-way star Jonah Williams, and this is what he had to say.



"So far it's been amazing. Got to give him [Jonah] a lot of credit for how he's handling himself coming in as a high school senior basically, and coming into the team and how he's handling himself in the clubhouse. He speaks up. He's not afraid to be assertive, but he's also really funny and our guys love him. He hasn't healed yet from the broken collarbone in the sixth or seventh game of his high school season, and so that bone is not fully healed yet. So I haven't gotten to see him do anything but run, but he can REALLY do that. He's been in the weight room a little bit, but I don't know if he is a pitcher or a position player yet.



Sark and I, we're on the same page, and I certainly want him to have a great experience on the baseball side so he's ready to go help the football team."