ADVERTISEMENT

Jonah Williams Update - Two Way Star?

ZachattheDisch

ZachattheDisch

Texas Longhorn Baseball
Gold Member
Jun 1, 2006
38,515
60,663
113
Austin, Texas
During the media availability today, Coach Jim Schlossnagle was asked about freshman two-way star Jonah Williams, and this is what he had to say.

"So far it's been amazing. Got to give him [Jonah] a lot of credit for how he's handling himself coming in as a high school senior basically, and coming into the team and how he's handling himself in the clubhouse. He speaks up. He's not afraid to be assertive, but he's also really funny and our guys love him. He hasn't healed yet from the broken collarbone in the sixth or seventh game of his high school season, and so that bone is not fully healed yet. So I haven't gotten to see him do anything but run, but he can REALLY do that. He's been in the weight room a little bit, but I don't know if he is a pitcher or a position player yet.

Sark and I, we're on the same page, and I certainly want him to have a great experience on the baseball side so he's ready to go help the football team."
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: marka1, CodyCarpentier, Travis Galey and 84 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Respect my freshness

Jonah Williams out for the year

Replies
6
Views
781
Inside the 40 Acres
WhatAboutEggs
WhatAboutEggs
Suchomel

Two Portal visitors on Friday ...

Replies
102
Views
13K
Inside the 40 Acres
TXtough
T
E

Call your shot...your surprises next year

Replies
79
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
AlpacaCorch
AlpacaCorch
Anwar Richardson

Steve Sarkisian talks Kelvin Banks, plan for Jonah Williams, transfer portal

Replies
57
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
J-VON11
J-VON11
Ketchum

5-star Jonah Williams confirms seasons ending injury

Replies
41
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back