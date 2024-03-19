Just got back from the first spring practice ... a few observations

We'll have much more throughout the day (including a photo gallery later this morning), but a few random thoughts from today's spring practice ...- Michael Taaffe getting some big-time praise from Tashard Choice for his work as a gunner on special teams.- Sydir Mitchell was dressed out but was sitting out a few of the early DL drills I watched.- Man, has J'Mond Tapp really slimmed down. He's listed at 6-3, 255 but didn't look anywhere near that weight to me. He looked tiny standing by a guy like Colton Vasek who is listed at 6-5, 256.- Speaking of Vasek, not sure what he was listed at last year but he's definitely put on some good, lean muscle mass.- Charlie Feris handled all the punting duties from what I could tell.- Billy Walton is another guy who looks like he's added some good weight. He' listed at 6-3, 229. Much more filled out in his upper half than he was as a recruit.- Both freshman running backs (Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark) are very well put together. Neither one of those dudes has missed any leg day workouts. They're both very compact and ultra-muscular in their lower half.- Pecking order of the top two in RB drills was CJ Baxter and then Jaydon Blue. Probably means very little right now, but worth a note.- First two outside receivers in drills were Isaiah Bond and Johntay Cook lining up on opposite sides of the field. Those two appear to be 1 and 1A from a WR standpoint.- Amari Niblack was out there going through drills but was usually the last TE to go in routes on air. Seemed to be moving around just fine from what I could tell.- Isaiah Bond and Johntay Cook did each have drops. Bond was doing push-ups after his. The offense is doomed!- Freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone was moving very fluidly and showing no hangover from the injury that sidelined him for most of his senior year. Livingstone caught the ball very cleanly, including a nice sliding grab on the sideline. Unfortunately, shortly after I logged that note, he did drop an over-the-shoulder deep ball in the end zone. It happens.- The order of reps in the WR drills ...One outside spot ... Johntay Cook, Matthew Golden, Ryan Wingo, Aaron ButlerOther outside spot ... Isaiah Bond, Parker Livingstone, #36 (I think)Slot ... DeAndre Moore, Ryan Niblett