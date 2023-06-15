Micah Hudson in Austin for unofficial visit

Still trying to get direct confirmation from Micah Hudson on his visit, but another source indicated that the 5-star Lake Belton receiver is in Austin today for an unofficial visit, prior to his Texas Tech official visit this weekend.This is Hudson's first "recruiting" visit to Texas since January of this year, so getting him on campus is obviously a big deal. Hudson did visit with the football staff while in town for Texas Relays in April.Here's where things get wild ... there's some chatter going around that Texas Tech was hopeful that it could make a strong enough impression on his visit this weekend that Hudson might not even take his Texas official visit on June 23, but today's visit would seem to contradict those rumors.Hudson was the nation's No. 6-ranked prospect in Rivals.com's updated rankings this week.