ADVERTISEMENT

Micah Hudson in Austin for unofficial visit

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
101,475
345,737
1,000,000
51

Still trying to get direct confirmation from Micah Hudson on his visit, but another source indicated that the 5-star Lake Belton receiver is in Austin today for an unofficial visit, prior to his Texas Tech official visit this weekend.

This is Hudson's first "recruiting" visit to Texas since January of this year, so getting him on campus is obviously a big deal. Hudson did visit with the football staff while in town for Texas Relays in April.

Here's where things get wild ... there's some chatter going around that Texas Tech was hopeful that it could make a strong enough impression on his visit this weekend that Hudson might not even take his Texas official visit on June 23, but today's visit would seem to contradict those rumors.

Hudson was the nation's No. 6-ranked prospect in Rivals.com's updated rankings this week.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: CometDan, dk.shep, Txfan512 and 71 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Kaleb Edwards post-visit update

Replies
9
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

Texas stands at the top for Caleb Chester

Replies
45
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

National top-20 prospect Javion Hilson raves about his UT visit ... it's now a two-team race

Replies
54
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Respect my freshness
Respect my freshness
Suchomel

Texas a top school for TE Kaleb Edwards: "After this visit, they showed me how great of a place this was"

Replies
2
Views
975
Inside the 40 Acres
marinehorn
marinehorn
Ketchum

UT's pitch to Michael Terry: Be the Next JT Sanders

Replies
52
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Hornfan1954
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today