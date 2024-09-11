Michael Terry heading to Austin on Saturday

Can confirm that Rivals100 ATH Michael Terry will be at the Longhorns' game against UTSA this weekend. Terry's also still expected at the Texas game against Georgia next month.

I really like this move after Terry visited Nebraska last weekend and the Huskers made a strong move. This gives Texas a chance to immediately squash some of that recent Nebraska momentum, not to mention hosting him again next month.

Terry seems pretty set on taking this one to the wire so I wouldn't expect any real fireworks from this weekend, but this definitely can't hurt the Longhorns' chances.
 
