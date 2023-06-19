Monday recruiting news and notes (leader for Aeryn Hampton?; Micah Hudson update; OV news; 2025 5-star update)

Suchomel
A positive update to begin with. I was able to connect with Aeryn Hampton this afternoon and it sounds like the Texas visit went exceptionally well.
In fact, I feel confident in saying that Texas has moved in the lead over Alabama coming out of the UT visit. What I’m not confident in saying is that it’s a big lead. Hampton said he still has to think things over and talk with his family before coming to a final decision and announcing his decision on July 7.
Texas did a good job of selling Hampton on the opportunity to play early and also playing on both sides of the ball. He’d primarily be a defensive guy but Texas told him he’d also be used on offense at times, similar to what Sark did with Adoree Jackson at USC. Hampton also mentioned that staying closer to home so his mother could see his games was a positive for the Longhorns.
I want to see if the shine from the UT visit wears off a bit in the coming days but after talking to Hampton, I’m close to putting a FutureCast pick in for Texas.
I’d be lying if I told you I had any confidence in what Micah Hudson was going to do, but I’ve heard from three different sources today that all feel very confident that Texas Tech will be the choice. Hudson himself told our Texas Tech site that a decision could come any time – as in today, as in December – so your guess is as good as mine.
There is some chatter that Hudson could ultimately announce something this week, which would obviously put his Texas OV in jeopardy. That visit, from what I’ve heard, is still touch and go due to the Texas Tech push and Hudson’s plans to play in the State 7v7 Tournament this weekend. Is the talk of a midweek decision in favor of Tech overconfidence from people in Lubbock, or is there some truth to it? Hard to say for sure and it’s tough to predict anything with too much confidence when we’re talking about Hudson. All that being said, the signs certainly point towards Tech based on things I’ve heard from multiple sources today.
Tyanthony Smith issued the following tweet this morning, prior to his scheduled OU official visit for today.
Unfortunately for Texas, I’m also not expecting Smith to take his scheduled UT visit that was set up for Thursday and Friday, per a source close to Smith. We’ll see if Texas can change that in the coming days, but his visit to USC over the weekend seemed to have really changed things up.
Exchanged a couple texts with OL Ory Williams, and he told me he’ll now be visiting Georgia this weekend instead of Texas. Williams has always wanted to take his time with the process so it’s possible UT could get a visit in the fall. Waiting to hear on that.
Update: Ory Williams says there’s a good chance Texas will get a fall OV.
Sounds like Texas has some work to do with 2025 five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez. Word out of OT7 Nationals in Cali over the weekend has Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A&M rounding out Sanchez’s top four, per Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney.
