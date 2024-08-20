Nansen is Cooking Up an Anthony Hill Monster

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
*****
Steve Sarkisian said yesterday at his press availability of LB Anthony Hill: "I think that his rapport with Coach Nansen has really been a positive. There a really good connectivity there. I think his understanding of route combinations in the passing game and blocking schemes in the run game, his ability to communicate are all things that helped his level of play to elevate. Now he's still a very good pass rusher, he's still a violent player when he gets around the ball, he'll strike people, but his instincts have always been his instincts. He gets to the football. He's fine-tuned his technique and the keys and what he's seeing with a little more patience are those things that are definitely showing up."
