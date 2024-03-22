NCAA Tournament Scouting Report: Tennessee Volunteers (Round of 32)

Survive and advance...



Texas under Rodney Terry is 4-1 in the NCAA tournament, which isn't anything to scoff at. What stands in between the Longhorns and a Sweet 16 appearance are the Tennessee Volunteers led by former Texas Head Coach, Rick Barnes. Texas will need to play its best basketball yet which I think they are capable of doing, but not if they shoot the way they did last night. Let's dive into this one.



Tip Off: Saturday at 7PM CT on CBS



Odds: Texas +6.5, +220 Moneyline



Tennessee Scouting Report



Starting 5



#5 Zakai Zeigler (Jr)

Guard

5'9, 160lbs



11.8 PPG, 2.7 REB, 6.0 AST - 40.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT%, 72.9% FT



Zeigler is everything you could ever want in a floor general. He can score with either hand, he has really good court vision, he has a tight handle, he can finish above taller defenders, and he can shoot from the outside. Ziegler is a pass-first primary ball handler but has all of the tools in the toolbox to hurt you offensively as a shot creator. He's also a bulldog on the defensive end since he's so compact and low to the ground. He definitely looks bigger than the listed 160lbs. Limit dribble penetration, shade left, make him take contested shots at the rim. Go over ball screens because he has no problem walking into three-point attempts in the high pick and roll. Ziegler is a stud.









#25 Santiago Vescovi (Super Sr)

Guard

6'3, 188lbs



6.7 PPG, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST - 37.4 FG%, 33.6 3PT%, 79.6% FT



Lefty shooter, lefty shooter, lefty shooter. Vescovi wants to do almost all of his damage from the three point line. That being said, he's a gifted passer and if he beats you off the dribble he will find open guys. He can finish with either hand, but ALWAYS wants to get back to his left. Shade to his right hand, go over ball screens, find in transition, and neutralize his shot opportunities. This is another one of those guys that you play "footsteps" on in that everywhere he steps, you step right into his footprints. Make sure you run him off the three point line and close out under control.









#3 Dalton Knecht (Super Sr)

Guard

6’6, 197lbs



21.2 PPG, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST - 46.7 FG%, 40.1 3PT%, 76.3% FT



This is the best offensive player in the tournament. Dalton Knecht is an ELITE shooter, and a very good scorer overall. He can create his own shot at will, he can post up smaller defenders, he can finish with either hand at the rim or just straight up punch it on you. This guy reminds me a lot of Tyler Herro. Similar frame, similar skill set, plays with awesome confidence. This is a guy you just cannot lose in the offense. You need to know where he is on the floor at all times. Go over every screen, bigs have to hedge everything, etc. You play footsteps on this guy all game. He's a matchup nightmare, and I'd be very curious to see who starts on him. If it were me, it'd be Tyrese Hunter and Chendall Weaver while you give the Zeigler assignment to Abmas. You need someone who is going to get in his grill, and make everything a challenge. I don't care if he posts you up and goes one on one, you need to make things difficult for him on the perimeter. This is someone you contain, not stop. He was the SEC offensive player of the year for a reason.









#30 Josiah-Jordan James (Super Sr)

Guard

6'6, 207lbs



8.2 PG, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST - 38.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT%, 82.1% FT



This guy reminds me of a left-handed Damion James that takes a lot of outside shots. BUT...when he gets into the paint, look out. He can score over either shoulder, has a nice little 15 foot jump shot, and is super athletic when he gets to the rim. This is a guy that you have to shade to his right hand as he always wants to get back to his left. He's not shooting a great percentage from three but is a good shooter. Make all of his shots contested, play physical, BOX OUT. He loves to crash the offensive glass.









#0 Jonas Aidoo (Jr)

Forward

6’11, 230lbs



12 PPG, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST - 53.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT%, 62.1% FT



I hope Dylan Disu and Kaden Shedrick eat their Wheaties because Jonas Aidoo is a freaking LOAD inside. Not only is he a fantastic shot blocker and space eater but he can finish over either shoulder, has a little mid-range jump shot, and works his ass off on the glass. This is game where you need to make him uncomfortable with physicality, and don't let him catch it inside of 10 feet. You need to push him off the block on every post entry. Aidoo is someone that gets a lot of his buckets on dribble drives and dump offs etc. He runs the floor well for a big man so be aware of where he is in transition. Be physical, get a body on him, make him catch it off his spot.









Prize Picks: I lost every prize pick in the Texas game due to the atrocious shooting night so I'm going to let this one lie until (if) Texas advances.





Summary:



I hate to be the negative nancy here guys, but Texas needs to play lights out to win this game. Tennessee is a very experienced team, with a lot of scoring all over the floor and I cannot see the Longhorns winning unless Disu and Abmas come to play, and I mean at the highest level they've ever played. The Vols are bigger, they're more experienced, and they are better than the Longhorns in every major category in terms of PPG, RPG, TOPG, etc. I predict the Longhorn's tournament hopes end here, by a score of 74-60. I HOPE I'M WRONG.....don't hate me.



Prediction Record: 5-1