Not-so-Instant Analysis: Call me Mr. Glass Half-Full

On a night when there will be an urge to view the Texas glass as half-empty, I'm going to zag and lean into the glass being half-full.



Everyone knows that the passing game and offense was less than the sum it will likely be for most of the season. You don't need me to tell you that this performance wasn't good enough.



Duh.



All of the obvious bad stuff out of the way, here's what Steve Sarkisian and his football team can feel good about when they put their heads on pillows tonight, presumably without jumping into the campus fountain beforehand.



* Texas is 3-0 to start a season for the first time since Manny Diaz was still viewed as a superstar defensive coordinator for the Longhorns back in 2012.



* For the second straight game, the Longhorns dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Wyoming 21-0 in the final 15 minutes, with all of the damage occurring in a 6+ minute flurry.



* On a night when he couldn't get into a rhythm, quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for one touchdown and ran for another on 3rd and 5 play at the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter to save his evening.



* Outside of the opening drive, which ended with Wyoming going 62 yards for a touchdown on the 5th play of the game, the Texas defense was rock solid all night, only allowing 216 yards for the rest of the game, while putting the finishing touches of the win with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.



* The Longhorns had a game that almost every team in the top 10 has had in the first month of the season. Texas didn't look any more vulnerable than Georgia looked for 30 minutes today. Or Michigan. Or Florida State. Or Ohio State last week. Or maybe anyone other than Washington.



* It's the last time the Longhorns will ever have to play a football game on the Longhorn Network. Yeah, baby!



Again, I'm leaning into the glass half-full mantra tonight.



(Other thoughts on the win...)



* What a weird game. Sark didn't even take any vertical shots tonight . How does that happen? The Longhorns didn't have a wide receiver that had a reception of more than 8 yards in the first half. Whatever Wyoming did to frustrate the offense, you better believe we'll see more of it next week in Waco.



* Ewers was 10 of 20 for 87 yards going into the fourth quarter. He protected the ball well (again) outside of a throw into double coverage into the end zone, but I'm not sure zI believed the passing offense could be as bad as it was tonight. If the Longhorns lose this season, we probably got an idea of how it would happen tonight.



* Props to Ewers and Jaylan Ford for getting the team together before the start of the 4th quarter and getting it mentally right.



* You have to give a game ball to Jonathan Brooks. The young man finished with 164 yards on 21 carries. Sark might want CJ Baxter to win this job before the end of the season, but Brooks has to be the lead guy as this team goes into Waco next week.



* I wonder how much more we're going to see of Jaydon Blue once Baxter comes back. That fumble in the fourth quarter came at the wrong time. It was a missed opportunity for Blue.



* Sark didn't get the ball into Worthy's hands enough tonight. I just didn't understand what Sark was doing offensively.



* Ja'Tavion Sanders had zero catches. That can't happen.



* Other game balls I'd give out... Jahdae Barron on defense and Ryan Sanborn on special teams. Both were exceptional.



* If that Cole Hutson injury is remotely serious, it's DJ Campbell's show at right guarde from here on out. Here's hoping Hutson is ok but it looked ugly when it happened.



* If you had told me before the game that Worthy, Sanders, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington would combine for 8 catches for 100 yards and a single touchdown, I would have assumed that Ewers had gotten hurt at some point in the game and that the Longhorns might have lost the game.



* It's kind of weird that the defense played so well because I didn't think anyone outside of Barron on that unit played a truly high level game. Jaylan Ford was very good. Barryn Sorrell had his best game of the season.



* I'm still waiting for Jalen Catalon to make a really big play.



* Byron Murphy II getting a touchdown catch was all kinds of awesome.