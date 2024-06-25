Notes from Rivals Five-Star check-in (Texas trending up with elite S, down with elite LB?)

One of the top players in the country for 2026, OL Immanuel Iheanacho holds a Texas offer. He said it came through in late March and he has a genuine interest in Texas. Iheanacho said he doesn't know a ton about Texas outside of things he's heard about the football program ("Everything's bigger in Texas," he said) so he's hoping to get down to Austin soon for a visit.As a five-star prospect, he's got a bunch of schools after him and doesn't really have any favorites at this point. He seems genuinely open and he and Texas are still in the feeling-out stages, but does have an interest.Interesting update here. He picked up a Texas offer while in town with the California Power 5v5 team (the same one Texas commitment Brandon Brown plays on). Geralds has about 50 offers so needless to say, he's pretty open, but there is a definite interest in Texas. He told me he actually thought about coming back to Austin to compete at a UT summer camp but he was told the competition level wouldn't be super high at the camp he was eyeing, and the coaches had a bunch of official visitors that weekend so they're shooting for another date. A return at the end of July is a possibility.With so many offers, Geralds said he'll probably cut his list down to 10 or 12 schools soon so he doesn't waste schools' time. He said he already knows for sure that Texas will make the cut.2026 LB Simeon Caldwell picked up a UT offer in January when Chris Jackson went by his school for an evaluation. In April, Caldwell made a tour of several schools around the country and he said Texas was a school he had to get out to see. He loved that visit, loves the culture that Texas is building. Interestingly, he used the same words as Iheanacho, "Everything's bigger in Texas."Caldwell said he'll probably drop a top 10 after his 2024 season. No team is a lock to make it right now but he said Texas has a very good chance of making the cut.Jaime Ffrench just came through. I just talked to him on Sunday so not a whole lot new there.Said he and his family talked on the way home from the Texas visit and everyone was impressed by that official visit. He's sticking to his plan that he wants to take some time in July to come to a decision and then announce on August 30.He stays in touch with KJ Lacey and thought it was cool working with him at Elite 11, had positive things to say about Lacey's ball placement and timing. Also talks to Kaliq Lockett and Dakorian Moore (Lockett more frequently).The most interesting note with Andrew Marsh is that he may move off of his November timeline. He's now considering committing in August.He said the Texas visit a couple of weeks ago was really good and the UT staff stressed to him that he's one of the three in-state receivers they're really prioritizing.I asked him about the buzz coming out of the Michigan visit and he did say it was a tremendous visit. Michigan told him they're going to be throwing the ball more moving forward and they need a WR like him to kind of springboard things.The fact that he's considering moving up his commitment date coming off of the Michigan visit would seem to be a good sign for the Wolverines.Potentially a big development here. Texas is obviously still involved here but I know long feel the Longhorns are leading after talking to Pettijohn today.Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State all involved there. He says all four are still in contention and he's not fully decided. Pettijohn said he'd like to have a decision in a couple of weeks.The Texas official visit a couple of weeks ago went very well and he loved having a chance to talk ball with Johnny Nansen. Texas' biggest draw is location and the fact that UT was so close to winning it all last year.Everyone's favorite, Boobie Feaster is here. Feaster said he stays in regular contact with Chris Jackson and they're developing a strong relationship. He's also talking to Sark from time to time.Long way to go in this one but he likes Texas a lot. Was going to go to the Elite Camp in June but something came up. Is going to talk to the coaches about setting up a visit for the pool party in late July.Not a lot new with WR Daylan McCutcheon. Reflecting back on his Texas OV, he said it went well and he likes Chris Jackson's personality and coaching style. Also likes UT's QB room. Visited FSU last week and will no shoot for a July decision. He claims all five schools he visited (Texas, Ohio State, SMU, Florida State and USC) are even. I still get the feeling that FSU is the team to beat there.Mayde Creek linebacker Kosi Okpala is a guy that's very high on Texas early on. He attended UT's Elite Camp in June and said he really liked having the opportunity to work with Johnny Nansen. Long way to go in this one but it feels like one where the Longhorns will be strong contenders.Huge development here. The nation's No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Jahkeem Stewart, will be in Austin the last week of July for the Longhorns' pool party.If you remember, the contact with Texas had quieted down earlier in the spring but Kenny Baker reached out to Stewart's camp last week and the visit was quickly set up. Stewart said he's looking forward to seeing Texas again and getting to know Baker better.