Pete Kwiatkowski vs. The Air Raid

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
-
- Jan 18, 2005
-
- 30,302
-
- 95,363
-
- 113
Keys to Victory: Colorado State
On CSU OC Matt Mumme and the Air Raid offense: Coach Pete Kwiatkowski has historically been good at defending against the Leach types. At Washington, Leach never scored more than 17 points against him in 6 Apple Cup games. But versus Zach Kittley (Tech OC) in 2022 --same coaching tree-- Texas gave up 37 points and lost the game in OT.
What went wrong in that game versus an air raid offense and what can be learned from it?
- It was the Big 12 conference opener and Texas was missing LB De'Marvion Overshown for the first half because he was ejected for targeting the week before versus UTSA. Speed at linebacker was an issue in the first half.
It will not be one with Anthony Hill and Morice Blackwell.
- The defense was just on the field TOO much - they played 95 snaps.
That can't happen again just for my own sake in having to do the Deep Dig. Plus, given the heat, someone might keel over.
- They ran out a dime package for 14 of those, and they were the only 14 snaps Texas played in the regular season that year with six DBs in the secondary.
On those plays, Texas allowed 65 yards total; rushing plus passing. With 479total yards gained over 95 snaps, Texas was giving up an average of almost exactly 5 yards/play, so the expectation over 14 snaps should have been 70 total yards allowed, and the dime package held them under that. Furthermore, it is important to note a few things: 1) Again, the linebacking was particularly slow and not very good in the first half. DTD was thought of as fast coming in that year, but he really was not and he just didn't have a good nose for the football. We all know that Jett Bush was not a sideline-to-sideline rocket ship either. 2) The DBs were far less talented. 3) The pass rush was nothing like it looks to be today. 4) They wouldn't really commit to the package and there was never any rhythm to it.
Tech got some good yards running open space against this 6 DB package, and also generated a number of completions underneath, but only had two completions of over 7 yards when Texas had 6 DBs on the field (18 yards and 13 yards).
- 17 combined missed tackles, penalties, coverage burns and blown contains per the Deep Dig. The game where Texas shot itself in the foot on defense second-most often that season behind only the Oklahoma State game where they gave up 41 points in a loss. Versus Texas Tech, Jaylon Guilbeau, Alfred Collins, Byron Murphy and Jerrin Thompson each missed two tackles, while Jahdae Barron, Barryn Sorrell, T'Vondre Sweat, Jett Bush, Keondre Coburn, Anthony Cook and Kitan Crawford all missed one. Overshown also missed one that somehow got past the Deep Dig that I saw when watching back the dime snaps today. Guilbeau had a coverage burn on a DPI penalty, Jerrin Thompson, Ryan Watts and Jerrin Thompson had separate penalties and Diamante Tucker-Dorsey had a blown contain.
Everyone from players like Michael Taaffe to coaches like Sark have said this week that self-inflicted wounds were what the Longhorns could not afford in this game (or any other for that matter). 17 combined self-inflicted wounds can't happen again. The first game of the season is a worry tackle-wise for every team in the country because it's the first time you're truly seeing live bullets fly.
On Jay Norvell's press conference this week:
- Reporters consistently asked if the running game and the ability to stop the run have been fixed. Jay Norvell certainly reminds the media that he led the league in passing last year, but even he admits that the running game needs more juice and that his run defense (now missing one of its key ends with turf toe) is also a big area of improvement that he's not exactly sure what he has in yet:
"I think we're a work in progress," he said. "That's gonna be a big challenge."
"The pathway to victory in the game is going to be to holding the Texas run game down and find ways to run the football."
THE KEYS
1) Texas has been working on its new dime and dollar packages (six DBs) as part of install as recently as last week, and they have the athletes to really capitalize on the speed you need to contain an air raid offense. Commit to playing more of it and forcing them to play left-handed.
2) Of course you have to make them one-dimensional first. No better game to get an interior DL we've all had some question marks regarding to springboard into a much tougher test in Ann Arbor on September 7th. It's a "work in progress" running game that needs to be obliterated by the Texas DL.
3) Limit self-inflicted wounds.
4) Pound the middle of the CSU defense with the run. The plan has been to play a lot of players in this game, so go with the plan and have the Texas OL turn the CSU interior into burger in the split-zone concept and bring Blue, Wisner and Gibson all along for the ride.
5) Make sure that there is a plan for WR Tory Horton (no.14), he's a very skilled player that can hurt you if you aren't careful.