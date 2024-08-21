Quick Notes from Tuesday Practice

Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
***** Here's a quick few notes that I thought I'd pass along coming out of Texas practice on Tuesday:
- As you may know, Texas is now into its game week schedule. They will have a mock game on Saturday in the stadium at 2:30pm and everything the team is doing right now is on the same schedule it will be in the season, except for they don't start school until the real game week starting next Monday. Sark said they would be doing some new install and situational work this week in preparation for that type of "mock game" on Saturday.
