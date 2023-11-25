Random thoughts after Texas DEMOLISHES Texas Tech by 50 points

Well, that was fun. We’ve been waiting for Texas to put it all together against a lesser opponent and we sure got it tonight. The Longhorns dominated in just about every way you could think up in completely humiliating a Texas Tech team that came into the night with a three-game win streak. The Longhorns just beat Tech up physically to the point that they completely broke the Red Raiders’ will in the second half. This kind of win when a team can really flex some muscle, in a bit of a rivalry game, with so much on the line, will make for a good Friday night in Austin.I said last week that Texas needed to start winning with some style points to make an impression on the CFP committee. They needed to do it this week (mission accomplished) and they need to do it again next week.Man, what a raucous crowd to start the game. The Texas fans were FIRED UP for this one.Hell, what a raucous crowd at the end of the game. An “SEC” chant after Texas went up by 50 … my Tech neighbors may not want to see me for a few weeks =).That was an impressive first drive for Texas. Quinn Ewers was accurate an decisive. The line blocked exceptionally well, as did the receivers on the outside. CJ Baxter ran with a purpose and Texas just made it look easy, with Keilan Robinson scoring on a swing pass (that was actually scored as a run since the throw was backward). Texas was dialed in early.I’ll give Anthony Hill a bit of a pass for that taunting penalty. The entire team was amped up and he’s young … but he’s got to be able to keep his emotions in check. Didn’t matter because fellow freshman Rivals100 member Malik Muhammad made a beautiful interception a few plays later.Is it bad that I actually got excited when I saw that Dusty Dvoracek was doing the color commentary for the game?Texas making some mental mistakes early, including a couple false starts. The one by Cole Hutson might have taken points off the board after it knocked Texas out of field goal range. Didn’t matter in the end.It felt like Texas should be up by two or three scores after one quarter, but the Longhorns made some mistakes to let Tech hang around at 10-7.Aaand, on the next play Jaydon Blue goes 69 yards pretty much untouched for a touchdown to stretch the lead to 17-7. Blue showed off his top-end speed on that run and he’ll probably never get an easier touchdown. Great blocking up front and great blocking by Adonai Mitchell on the outside.Texas was absolutely heating up Behren Morton on just about every play. That dude was either rushed or running for his life on just about every snap.All Michael Taaffe does is make plays. When he’s not making interceptions, apparently he’s pretty damn good at blocking punts.Xavier Worthy and JT Sanders getting injured within a few seconds of each other … that was a scary stretch. Both were able to come right back in so whatever the injuries, they must’ve been fairly minor. Worthy would then suffer another injury late in the second half and went to the locker room but again returned.Not sure I’ve ever watched a game where there were so many injury stoppages.I’ve got nothing but respect for Tahj Brooks. That dude is as tough of a runner as I’ve seen in a long time.Is Jaylan Ford keeping a picture of Dick Butkus the new Shipley/McCoy roommate talking point for the TV broadcasts?Great read by Anthony Hill on Tech’s fourth-down pass to Tahj Brooks. Hill saw that play coming, pursued Brooks as he came out of the backfield and made a sure tackle as soon as the ball got to Hill.Some first-half stats of note …Texas 299 yards, Texas Tech 108. Texas Tech 38 passing yards. Both teams combined 1-10 on third downs. Texas 7.9 yards per play, Tech 2.9 yards per play. Bert Auburn 4 field goals. Jaylan Ford 7 tackles and 1 QBH.Keilan Robinson 95 yards to the house on the opening kickoff of the second half … and that’s ballgame folks!This was as impressive of a defensive effort as Texas has put together in a while. Texas was able to keep Tahj Brooks in check despite a valiant effort by Brooks. The Longhorns lived in Tech’s backfield when the Red Raiders tried to pass. The pass coverage was as sticky as it’s been from Texas all year … there were very few times when there wasn’t a Texas defender within a foot or two of the Tech receiver.Bert. Freaking. Auburn. Five made field goals, 19 in a row and a 54-yarder. Incredible.That was a great juke by Worthy on his touchdown grab to get upfield and then tremendous awareness to stick the ball out across the plane of the goal line as he was being taken to the ground. Everyone knows Worthy is quick and shifty, but he’s also a much tougher runner than you’d expect. He looks like you could knock him over with a feather but he does a good job of finishing runs through contact.Hey CFP committee … Oregon beat this same Texas Tech team by eight points. I’m just saying.Jett Bush with the freakish pick-6. How fun was that? Behren Morton wanted no part of tackling Bush on that return. That might have been the most pitiful “effort” I’ve ever seen in trying to make a play.Who was that QB that came in for Texas late in the third quarter? I didn’t catch his name. I think he was number 16 or something. Dude’s got some pretty nice wheels, whoever he is.This almost felt like it was a bigger mismatch than the 2021 game against Tech when Texas hung 70 on the Red Raiders.Hey Big 12 commish Brett Yormark? How do you like them apples? See you in the Big 12 Championship Game.