Recap: It's just not right. Texas suffers an agonizing 7-6 loss to Stanford. (via Pinthouse Brewing)

That’s just not right.
Stanford is a great team that deserved a trip to Omaha, but everyone involved in that baseball game deserved a better ending. But whether it is right or not, Stanford is going to Omaha after a 7-6 walk-off win in the 9th inning.
The Horns entered the 8th inning trailing by three runs and managed to tie the game thanks to clutch hits from Jack O’Dowd, Peyton Powell, and Dylan Campbell. Following a fantastic six-inning effort from Zane Morehouse, David Pierce gave the baseball to Lucas Gordon with the season on the line. After throwing 110 pitches on Saturday, Gordon pitched a scoreless 8th inning and did all he could do in the 9th before disaster struck. With two down and the winning run on second, Drew Bowser hit what looked to be a routine fly ball. Unfortunately, nothing about this game or season was routine, and the ball was lost in the lights/sky and found the grass to end the season for the Longhorns.
I'm ditching the normal format, here are a lot of thoughts on just a brutal end to a crazy season...
The final play just makes you sick to your stomach. From a baseball perspective, that is just something that happens sometimes. Every once in a while, a high fly ball will line up exactly with the bright lights and then get lost in the sky, making the ball invisible and leaving the defenders helpless. This had nothing to do with effort or focus or anything like that. Dylan Campbell and Eric Kennedy simply never saw the baseball and it was just bad luck at the worst possible time. It’s hard to come up with a worse way for the careers of Dylan Campbell, Eric Kennedy, and Lucas Gordon to come to an end. Those three players were the heart of this team and all had an incredible run in the burnt orange. It just isn’t right for it to end that way with the ball landing between those great outfielders with Gordon on the mound. I was sick watching it, I’m sick writing about it, and I’ll be sick thinking about that ending for those three players for a very long time.
The umpires were shaky all night. It was a weird game from the umps from the beginning and there were too many controversial calls and non-calls to go through. Texas got the wrong end of the stick more often than Stanford, but the umps were just blindly flipping coins both ways all night. Luck was just on Stanford’s side more often. Had some calls gone differently, that last play would have never happened which is by far the worst part of it all. My take on umpires will never change. They are bad, they have always been bad, and they always will be bad. I look forward to the day that modern technology puts them all out of a job.
Both teams made so many mistakes and played with so much heart. That’s college baseball for you. Texas issued walks, got caught guessing at the plate, was sloppy on defense, and made strange mistakes in the batter’s box and on the bases. It took a lot of guts for Texas to stay in this game and they fought until the end, but there were countless moments that will be tough to swallow.
Zane Morehouse left it all on the field. Perhaps more than any other player, Morehouse went through a lot this year. In the end, he was able to combine a mechanical adjustment with the right mentality on the mound and become a real weapon for this team. His five walks hurt and led to crucial runs, but he was yet another Longhorn that gave it all he had. Six innings of three-run baseball against this Stanford lineup is something to be proud of.
I hope Dylan Campbell’s 8th inning is not completely forgotten in all the madness and pain of the final play. Campbell tied the game with a clutch single in the top of the 8th and then uncorked a throw that you have to see to believe to end the bottom of the frame.
That’s not a throw you see in college baseball and Campbell is the type of player that you rarely see in the sport. I suppose it might be a little late for nicknames, but by the end of his career, Campbell had become Big 12 Mookie Betts.
Tanner Witt just couldn’t get any momentum to stick in his return from Tommy John. He didn’t have to pitch for Texas this season, many guys would have packed up and gotten ready for the draft. Witt is just not built like that. It’s a shame that this was the final version of Tanner Witt that fans are left with. The guy was nails in 2021, dominant in 2022 pre-injury, and an amazing teammate the entire time.
Things really started to click for Jack O’Dowd as this season came to a close. He looked more confident than anyone at the plate and had two huge hits in this game alone. Assuming he is back next year, O’Dowd will put up better stats than many will expect.
The offense as a whole just let too many chances slip away. Texas should have had more than six runs against the arms Stanford used on Monday night. It just looked like they were caught guessing instead of trusting their instincts and reacting to pitches. The game sped up on the hitters and that was the difference in the end.
This group almost pulled it off. Texas entered the NCAA tournament with a razor-thin margin for error and it almost walked that treacherous tightrope all the way to Omaha. There is no shame in falling one game short of the College World Series. Stanford is a great team that was just better than Texas was at the end of the day.
The expectation at Texas is to make it to Omaha and David Pierce has done that in 3 of his 6 seasons as the head coach. This specific team was up and down all year and while nobody will be telling their grandkids about a team that shared a Big 12 title and came within a win of Omaha, this season could have been so much worse. This team got up off the mat time after time and always had a response up until the bitter end.
I’ll remember the sweeps, both good and bad. I’ll remember Dylan Campbell’s 38-game hitting streak, LBJ’s effort in Coral Gables, and the overall lack of depth on the mound that capped the ceiling of a gritty team that was both a joy and agonizing to watch.
There’s little use in speculating about next season right now. The MLB draft and the Transfer Portal will have a significant impact on the 2024 Longhorns. If there is one thing that can be identified on June 12th, it’s that David Pierce and his coaching staff will need to hit on multiple impact arms in the portal.
That concludes my second year of covering the baseball program, I’m sorry I couldn’t deliver another run to Omaha. Thank you to everyone that read and supported these recaps all season long. I really do love writing these things and interacting with the comments.
We will of course have coverage of the many baseball things that will start to happen soon!
HookEm