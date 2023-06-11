Recap: Texas comes back to steal game one from Stanford, 7-5 (via Pinthouse Brewing)

AaronLittleOB
Winning pitcher: Ace Whitehead (4-0)
Losing pitcher: Matt Scott (5-4)
BOX SCORE
RECAP
One of the many beautiful things about the game of baseball is the lack of a clock. If you want to win games in June, it takes 9 innings and 27 outs. Outs 25-27 can be a real pain sometimes, and Stanford found this out the hard way. Texas rallied back to absolutely stun the Cardinal with 5 runs in the 9th, stealing game one of this Super Regional, 7-5.
This was an epic meltdown by the Cardinal. They held a three-run lead at home entering the 9th with the bottom of the order coming up for the Horns. Stanford closer Ryan Bruno is a monster on the mound that is rarely hit, but he walks a lot of batters. Texas knew Bruno might aid the comeback with some walks and Texas knew it likely wasn’t coming back with a flurry of hits against the lefty. So the Horns watched pitches, then they watched some more pitches, and then they watched a few more pitches for good measure until suddenly Bruno was out of the game and the tying run was on first base.
With the bases loaded, Mitchell Daly hit a ball to right-center where season-changing chaos ensued in Stanford’s outfield. Campbell and Park collided, the ball dropped, and Texas was suddenly in a prime position to win the game. Jared Thomas shortened his swing and tied the game with a mature RBI groundout to SS that put the go-ahead run on third with one down. Stanford then put Dylan Campbell on first to load the bases and then struck out Garret Guillemette. This left it up to Porter Brown to come through and he did just that against the freshman Matt Scott. Brown got a 3-1 pitch up over the plate and smacked it into RF to plate the two runs that would eventually give Texas the win.
BIG MOMENT
This wild comeback all could have been for nothing had Porter Brown not delivered with two outs in the 9th. Garret Guillemette went down swinging with one out and bases loaded, putting all the pressure on Brown to get the job done. Daly was on second base as the go-ahead run with no outs after the error. It would have been a disaster to not score him with the middle of the order at the plate, Brown made sure that didn’t happen. Porter looked so calm at the plate in that spot. He knew the real pressure was on the freshman Matt Scott, who HAD to throw strikes with the bases loaded. Brown stayed patient and worked himself to a 3-1 count. A lot of hitters would have been taking 3-1, knowing that a ball plates the critical run, but Brown is too good to just hope for a walk. When the 3-1 fastball was left right over the plate, downtown Porter Brown jumped all over it, taking fate into his own hands.
Most of this comeback was given to Texas, but in the biggest spot, Brown took control and made it happen.
INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE TO NOTE
This is a version of Zane Morehouse that we have not seen before. Confidence is at an all-time high and Morehouse is jumping ahead in every count. Morehouse is finally the one in attack mode. He’s not just chucking a 96 MPH fastball, he’s commanding one. Zane isn’t blindly spiking sliders and hoping to get chases, he’s executing them.
After Stanford walked the yard and soiled itself in the 9th, Morehouse struck out the side and made sure there was no nonsense in the bottom half of the frame. A hitter getting hot at the right time is nice. But a closer finding himself and becoming dominant in June? That changes absolutely everything for this Texas team.
LUCAS GORDON
This was never going to be an easy game for Gordon. Stanford is dangerous one through nine and can do damage in a hurry. Gordon walked three batters in the first and allowed three runs in 5.2 innings of work. It could have been a lot worse, but Gordon relied on poise and his elite changeup to keep Texas in the game. It was the lack of a third pitch that hurt Gordon against top teams last season and it was the lack of a third pitch that prevented Gordon from dominating on Saturday. But Gordon’s mature demeanor carried him through this outing and kept Texas close enough.
If Gordon gets another start as a Longhorn, he will need his slider to be much better. But if all else fails, Gordon has made it very clear that poise, guts, and a hell of a changeup will allow Lucas to do what he does best: give his team a chance.
5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 110 pitches
TAKEAWAYS
My take on this game entering the 9th was that Stanford just played a really clean game and deserved to win. Through eight, Stanford made big pitches, got clutch hits, and was clean on defense. Then they did the exact opposite of all of that in the 9th and boom their season is now on life support. Just a cruel game.
Hurley allowed the big homer, but I thought he looked sharp and confident once again. The sequence to Tommy Troy to end the 6th was particularly impressive.
How about Ace Whitehead picking up the win in a Super Regional? His scoreless 8th which ended with Powell’s diving play won’t be remembered, but turned out to be pretty, pretty important.
I thought Joey Dixon and Drew Dowd pitched very well for Stanford, but Texas is going to need to be better on offense with runners on base. Texas stole a game when its bats were shut down through eight innings, can’t rely on that happening again.
Dylan Campbell’s hitting streak ended at 38 games. Campbell’s final two plate appearances were a catcher’s interference and an intentional walk. A very lame way for such an incredible streak to end, but props to DC on the historic accomplishment.
Eric Kennedy hit a towering homer and then laid down a perfect drag bunt in his next at-bat. Cherish these last few EK games, he’s a unique player and a great Longhorn.
I just can’t stop thinking about how badly Stanford just blew that game. A loss like that would absolutely break most teams, but I have a feeling it won’t ruin this Stanford squad. The Cardinal have been to Omaha two years in a row, have a lot of veterans, and know its ace is throwing on Sunday. Perhaps there is no coming back from a loss like that, but I would bet Stanford responds well to this utter collapse.
Lebarron Johnson Jr. vs. Quinn Mathews. Texas can go to Omaha and Stanford has to stay alive. This one is going to be so good.
UP NEXT
Texas and Stanford will play at 8 PM on ESPN2.
Texas RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (8-3, 2.62) vs. Stanford LHP Quinn Matthews (9-4, 3.65)