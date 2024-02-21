Recruiting Q&A - Potential flips, top wide receiver options and some questions on the Aggies

Suchomel
Does the loss of Tiger Riden to ACES stick?
I don’t think the commitment of Deondrae Riden to Texas A&M really affects Texas too much. Riden’s a very good player but the Longhorns never really seemed to put the full-court press on the DeSoto product. Could that change down the road? It’s possible, but Texas has its eyes on some others first, with Jordon Davison being a top priority. Whether another school besides Texas could eventually come in and pry Riden away from A&M will be something to monitor, I just don’t think it will be Texas.
What is the best option at DT for 2025?
Which WR recruits are most likely in Texas‘ 2025 class?
What big name recruit committed elsewhere do you most want Texas to flip?
What big name recruit committed elsewhere do you think most realistic for Texas to flip?
If we’re talking the best DT option in terms of rankings and overall upside, you’d probably have to go with Bellville’s D.J. Sanders. But honestly, current Texas “soft” commitment Brandon Brown wouldn’t be far behind in my book. That dude looks like he’s severely underrated to these eyes.
As for wide receivers, this should be a decent-sized class for that position and the good news is that it’s a pretty deep talent pool in the state of Texas this year. The hard part of predicting a receiver class is we’re still a bit unsure of which guys the staff will really push for. June official visits will give us a lot of answers to that question, but guys like Taz Williams Jr., Jacorey Watson, Michael Terry, Andrew Marsh, Kelshaun Johnson, Tanook Hines, Marcus Harris, Carterrious Brown, Kaliq Lockett, Kaliq Lockett and Dakorien Moore are all realistic options. Of that group, I’d say the most likely are Jacorey Watson, Marcus Harris, Andrew Marsh, Kelshaun Johnson and Tanook Hines.
If you’re asking for what recruit I’d love to see Texas flip, that’s a pretty easy answer. That would be wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who is committed to LSU. It would be the same answer for most realistic flip, mostly because Devin Sanchez doesn’t seem to have much interest in Texas at all.
A lot of folks "know" the best recruiting grounds are X, Y, and Z locations.
if you look at 5 star data, where are the most sought after recruits from since 2000? what does the data say is the most fertile recruiting grounds vs the common thought?
I started to go year by year and add them up, but I quickly discovered that tallying them all would not be a multi-day task. Off to Google I went ...
In looking at both statistics from 2000-2020 and from 2011-2021, it was the same five states that top the list, and it’s mostly the states you’d expect to be at the top of the list.
From 2000-2020, Florida leads the way, followed by Texas, California, Georgia and Alabama. The order is slightly different from 2011-2021, with Florida and Texas again occupying the top two spots. But in that sample size, Georgia is third, with California and Alabama rounding out the top five. Somewhat surprising, Louisiana was just outside the top five in both studies. Virginia is surprisingly high on the list.
How many OL do you think we should take in this class?
With the craziness of the Portal, accurately predicting recruiting numbers at this early stage of a recruiting cycle feels a bit like a fool’s errand. Those numbers are always flexible depending on how many guys transfer or even leave early for the NFL, as we saw with wide receiver recruiting last year.
Texas took a smallish class of three lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle after taking a combined 12 in the 2022 and 2023 classes. I would expect something along the lines of a more traditional four- or five-man class in the 2024 cycle.
Is there a 2025 player committed to aggy from whom Texas would accept a commit at this time?
Texas doesn’t appear to be the clear leader for Fasusi, Rodgers or Haywood. Any ideas as to why not?
Texas A&M currently has four commitments, and Texas probably wouldn’t accept a commitment from any of them if they suddenly wanted to flip. Texas wasn’t really recruiting LB Kelvion Riggins or RB Tiger Riden, though they did technically pick up offers at different points in their recruitment. A&M’s other two offers did not have UT offers.
You’re right that I wouldn’t call Texas the outright leader for OL Michael Fasusi, Lamont Rogers or Ty Haywood, but that doesn’t mean the Longhorns aren’t strong contenders for all three of them. As for why Texas isn’t the runaway leader for any of the three, it’s still pretty early and those guys are all interested in other regional programs that have strong recruiters. The coming months, especially June official visits, will be key for the Longhorns if they want to surge to the top of those lists.
How are things shaping up with 2025 Sachse HS 4 Star WR Kaliq Lockett? He’s the 2nd ranked WR in the state for 2025, and has been to campus 4 times for visits, but it seems like I don’t really hear his name mentioned all that much.
Kaliq Lockett has taken multiple Texas visits, but it’s been a while since he’s been on campus. Texas needs to get that to change in the near future. Lockett has a handful of spring visits set up for once the dead period lifts, but a stop at Texas is not yet on the calendar.
Seems like A&M has the interest of players from a lot of far away places. In national recruiting, do you think that word may be out that visiting/committing to A&M might be financially beneficial?
Recruits may have that perception that a commit to A&M is financially beneficial, but you’ve also had players who have left the Aggie program go to social media to say be careful what you believe, because not all “promises” by people in College Station have come to fruition. A&M under Jimbo Fisher really took a national recruiting approach and I’d expect Mike Elko to continue that trend, partly because recruiting in the state of Texas can be a real bloodbath.