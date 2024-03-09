Saturday Afternoon Nuggets (fast guy related)

Thought I would pass along a set of notes on Alabama wide receiver transfer Isaiah Bond...



1. The Texas staff loves Bond's potential, but they don't believe he's arrived as a player who is close to being the finished product.



2. The adjustment from being in the Alabama program vs. being in the Texas program has taking some time. The ways of Alabama aren't exactly the same as the ways at Texas and it can take time to convince a guy that a different way is the way to go. It seems like everyone is pleased with the progress that has been made and expect that more progress will be made.



3. Bond is going to be a big, big contributor to the offense.



4. Bond will wear No.7 after wearing No.17 at Alabama. He's officially listed on the team roster at 5-11, 180 pounds.