Since 2017... (in-state defensive tackle-related...)

Ketchum

Ketchum

May 29, 2001
One one super blue chip defensive tackle prospect since 2017 (Marvin Wilson)

That's David Hicks (2023) at Texas A&M.

You can make a case that the rare availability of these in-state's bad ass interior linemen makes Bellville's DJ Sanders the most valuable and important prospect in the state in 2025.

 
