SPRING FOOTBALL Depth Chart Projection - DEFENSE (via MyPerfectFranchise.Net)

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
- Jan 18, 2005
- 32,780
- 98,103
- 113
PROJECTED 2024 SPRING FOOTBALL DEPTH CHART: DEFENSE
(Click Image To Enlarge)
A few quick thoughts:
- As always an "OR" between players means they are interchangeable and probably represents a camp battle-type of situation we'll have to monitor. It does not matter who is listed first. IT DOES NOT MATTER WHO IS LISTED FIRST WHEN THERE IS AN "OR" BETWEEN TWO PLAYERS!!!
- This was a nightmare to put together, and this projection -- mainly as it pertains to the front four -- should probably be looked at as more of a conversation-starter about what we COULD see next week rather than a definitive set of takes on what will actually occur -- especially at the beginning of practices where the staff is just starting to get a look at how these guys look on an actual football field together. There are so many new pieces on defense (including among key positions coaches), but we'll give it a try here:
- Obviously, the first item is the *idea* of moving Burke over to platoon the "starting" SDE/Jack role with Barryn Sorrell, which would bring Sorrell into more of a "regular" type of role on the team as opposed to the being the 4th-highest snap-percentage player on the team (62% of defensive snaps in 2023). Burke's body has grown and he's gotten better against the run, plus, he can still be a great pass-rush weapon from the JACK end. This makes room for uber-talented newcomers like Trey Moore and Colin Simmons on the other side, where they certainly profile as the best fits. The bottom line is that Texas HAS to create snaps for those two guys, and being able to move Burke from side-to-side would help to alleviate that problem.
- There's also the issue of Colton Vasek, who all of the sudden is actually heavier than Burke (256 pounds vs. 254 pounds). If we see Burke as a candidate to move over, we should probably also see Vasek as one for two reasons: 1) If Burke and Sorrell go pro next year, Vasek will be in the cat-bird's seat to deliver on his excellent recruiting profile and pedigree to generate really solid snaps next season opposite Moore and/or Simmons; and 2) Ketch's sources say that freshman Zina Omeozulu is a player who the staff sees (at least at the start) to be in competition along with Simmons and Moore, et al. over at the buck. If this is the case, than someone between Walton, Tapp, Vasek and possibly Akana? (who was playing inside LB last year during fall camp at least, but is listed at EDGE on the current roster) probably needs to migrate over to the strong-side, and at his new weight, Vasek would profile best to fit that bill.
- T'Vondre Sweat told me at the Combine that Alfred Collins can absolutely play nose, but we saw it only occasionally in 2023. However, Broughton was always playing 3-tech. I'll slot them that way for now. The depth at 3-tech is pretty easy to sort from the nose tackle depth given the respective players' sizes and play-styles, but the exact order of the depth is going to be something we see begin to play out this spring. At 6-5, 324 pounds, freshman Alex January becomes very intriguing as a guy to keep an eye on who could work his way into the rotation as a role player if his ascension during his senior season continues into spring camp.
- I've listed Anthony Hill at the Mike LB position as opposed to the WLB as he played mostly last season, more on that in the War Room.
- The things I'll be most interested to watch next week among the LBs and DBs? 1) How Kendrick Blackshire moves around at a whopping 261 pounds; 2) If Jahdae Barron does any lining up at outside corner in lieu of Terrence Brooks, and, if so, who would then take over at nickel; and 3) speaking of those nickel guys, whether that is where Jelani McDonald is primarily working, or if he is playing more safety.