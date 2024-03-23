Stargazing – New Transfer Portal DL Philip Blidi: "This year I'm focusing on being a professional, just ball and family."

Philip Blidi, DL - (Portales) Portales, NM by way of Indiana University and Texas Tech.

PRSH is Pass Rush Snaps, TOT is Total Pressures caused, SK is Sack, HIT is QB Hit, WIN% is Pass Rush Win Rate, PRSH color coated is the PFF Pass Rush Grade.

: 6’3: 295 lbs: 5.5 (3-star) - Unranked at Strongside Defensive EndCommitted to Texas Tech in February 2020, and played 24 games in three seasons.He transferred to Indiana in January 2023 and played in 12 games.He entered the Transfer Portal as a Graduate Student this week.: Philip Blidi played on 444 defensive snaps in 2023 as a member of the Indiana Hoosiers defense. Blidi spent the majority of his time aligned as the starting Nose Tackle while being pushed out to 3-technique on occasion. On 207 pass rush snaps in 2023, Blidi caused 15 pressures but registered 0 sacks. When comparing him to the rest of the Big 10, impending NFL 2nd round draft pick Kris Jenkin graded out with an identical 70.5 PFF pass-rush grade at Michigan, however, Jenkins finished with 5 more pressures and got to the quarterback twice.You don’t care about Kris Jenkins, but you might be interested in comparing Blidi to current/former Longhorns. As you can see in the below graphic, his 2023 production finished right between Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton from an output stance, with similar pass rush snaps.I caught up with Blidi this week and asked him what part of his game allowed him to be so successful from a pressure standpoint in 2023, despite not registering a sack. He told me- players Blidi watches every week include Quinnen Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Calais Campbell.: Philip Blidi plays with a good center of gravity, and shows great extension at the snap of the ball in the run game with above-average play recognition. Improvements in the run game are simply attacking. At times he can get hung up by watching the ball carrier rather than attacking the ball carrier, this results in him getting washed down and pushed out of the play. His mental tenacity in the pass rush game has resulted in near-sacks, 15 total pressures, and 4 quarterback hits. Playing on an improved defensive line with marauders off the edge like Colin Simmons and Trey Moore would allow Blidi’s game to flourish on a Texas defense.Blidi has connections to Austin,I also asked Philip what his top goal was during this period of visits. He responded,At the time of this column, Head Recruiters at Texas have been in contact with Philip Blidi, but an Offer and Visit are still pending. There is no rush for Blidi, as he graduates from Indiana University on May 4th of this year. He made it clear that his focus in 2024 will be toand focus onNo Philip Blidi Highlight tapes are floating around, so I spliced up the first two drives against Ohio State from an All-22 file, this season. (Blidi is #96 - playing Nose Tackle with the white arm bands)