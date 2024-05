Stargazing: 2025 DL Recruits Ethan Utley & Carmello Brooks

Carmello Brooks, DL – (Paetow) Katy, TX

Ethan Utley, DT – (Ensworth) Nashville, TN





: 6’3: 275 lbs.: 19: Yes - (40% Odds, per. Jason Suchomel's 2025 Recruiting Board : No Rank in Texas Top 100 – 0 Stars: Strong Side Defensive End with strength to play down to 3-Technique.: Brooks takes on double teams with strength, attacking half of a man with great hand usage and leverage for a junior. He could seek to improve his speed off of the snap from the interior. As a technician, Brooks is a bit raw, but he plays with great strength while ripping past offensive linemen. Despite some slight tightness in mobility, Brooks plays with good up field speed, beating reach blockers and chasing running backs down from behind.Brooks began training with his S&C coach just last year and it is already paying dividends,: Brooks is great at run game recognition and ball tracking.: Paetow Head Coach David Hicks Sr. Played at Grambling State from 2002-2006, before a short stint in the NFL/CFL. Hicks’ son DJ Hicks was ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and committed to Texas A&M in September of his senior year. Hicks also attended Paetow, where he was coached by his father.Among topics I discussed with Carmello, I asked if he had watched any specific players in college or the NFL while preparing this season: Michael Clemons , Texas A&M (Rivals No Rank) - New York Jets (4th Round Pick): 6.10 (Low ⭐⭐⭐)Carmello will participate in the Under Armour All-American Camp series on March 16-17th in Houston, TX.: 6’3: 265lbs.: 42: Yes - (40% Odds, per. Jason Suchomel's 2025 Recruiting Board : 5th in Tennessee Top 30 and 161st Nationally - 4 Stars: Strong Side Defensive End with length and speed to play Weak Side.: Utley has strong rush instincts with an athletic lower body. Traits to become a combo player. Consistently shows good speed at the snap, with first step power. Strong extension at the line of scrimmage and good play recognition. He occasionally utilizes raw strength rather than sound technique against smaller opponents. Stays alert while plays unfold, but sometimes stops mid-play, waiting for something to happen.: Length, athleticism & closing speed.: Utley was initially recruited by Bo Davis at Texas but since Davis’ departure he is now in the hands of Coach Kenny Baker, who has been in Austin for exactly a month. I asked him what conversations with Baker were like: Payton Turner , Houston (Rivals 3-Star) - New Orleans Saints (1st Round Pick): 6.45 (High ⭐⭐⭐)Ethan will be participating in the Under Armour All-American Camp series on April 13-14th in Nashville, TN.