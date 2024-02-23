Stargazing: 2025 DL Recruits Ethan Utley & Carmello Brooks

CodyCarpentier
Carmello Brooks, DL – (Paetow) Katy, TX
Height: 6’3
Weight: 275 lbs.
Offers: 19
Texas Offer: Yes - (40% Odds, per. Jason Suchomel's 2025 Recruiting Board)
Rivals Rank: No Rank in Texas Top 100 – 0 Stars
Projected Position: Strong Side Defensive End with strength to play down to 3-Technique.
Scouting Report: Brooks takes on double teams with strength, attacking half of a man with great hand usage and leverage for a junior. He could seek to improve his speed off of the snap from the interior. As a technician, Brooks is a bit raw, but he plays with great strength while ripping past offensive linemen. Despite some slight tightness in mobility, Brooks plays with good up field speed, beating reach blockers and chasing running backs down from behind.
Brooks began training with his S&C coach just last year and it is already paying dividends, “Training is going great! I've been hitting the gym hard and making progress. my squat is up to 500, and my short shuttle time is down to 4.6”
Best Trait: Brooks is great at run game recognition and ball tracking.
Notes: Paetow Head Coach David Hicks Sr. Played at Grambling State from 2002-2006, before a short stint in the NFL/CFL. Hicks’ son DJ Hicks was ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and committed to Texas A&M in September of his senior year. Hicks also attended Paetow, where he was coached by his father.
Among topics I discussed with Carmello, I asked if he had watched any specific players in college or the NFL while preparing this season: “Absolutely, I've been watching players like Aaron Donald to learn from their techniques and strategies. I aim to model my game after their work ethic, leadership, and skillset on the field.”
Cody’s Comp: Michael Clemons, Texas A&M (Rivals No Rank) - New York Jets (4th Round Pick)
Cody's Grade: 6.10 (Low ⭐⭐⭐)
View Cody's Class Rankings
Carmello will participate in the Under Armour All-American Camp series on March 16-17th in Houston, TX.
“I’m looking for a strong academic program that aligns with my interests, a supportive coaching staff, and a competitive football program where I can contribute and continue to develop as a player.”
Ethan Utley, DT – (Ensworth) Nashville, TN
Height: 6’3
Weight: 265lbs.
Offers: 42
Texas Offer: Yes - (40% Odds, per. Jason Suchomel's 2025 Recruiting Board)
Rivals Rank: 5th in Tennessee Top 30 and 161st Nationally - 4 Stars
Projected Position: Strong Side Defensive End with length and speed to play Weak Side.
Scouting Report: Utley has strong rush instincts with an athletic lower body. Traits to become a combo player. Consistently shows good speed at the snap, with first step power. Strong extension at the line of scrimmage and good play recognition. He occasionally utilizes raw strength rather than sound technique against smaller opponents. Stays alert while plays unfold, but sometimes stops mid-play, waiting for something to happen.
Best Trait: Length, athleticism & closing speed.
Notes: Utley was initially recruited by Bo Davis at Texas but since Davis’ departure he is now in the hands of Coach Kenny Baker, who has been in Austin for exactly a month. I asked him what conversations with Baker were like: “Coach Baker and I hit it off on a very high note, he gave me pointers on how I can elevate my game. Coach Baker put Texas in a very solid spot in my recruitment.”
Cody’s Comp: Payton Turner, Houston (Rivals 3-Star) - New Orleans Saints (1st Round Pick)
Cody’s Grade: 6.45 (High ⭐⭐⭐)
View Cody's Class Rankings
Ethan will be participating in the Under Armour All-American Camp series on April 13-14th in Nashville, TN.
“My top goal is to become more mentally prepared for games, I spend countless hours watching film, but picking up on tendencies to be able to change my stance or attack points when needed is ideal for my game.”
