Sunday Morning Nuggets...

A few offensive line notes to pass along...



a. The word we're hearing on Neto Umeozulu is that everyone is still waiting for the light switch to turn on coming into the spring. Everyone is hopeful that it happens this spring, but there's a sense/understanding that it hasn't happened yet.



b. Cam Williams had one of his best weeks of the off-season this past week going into spring break. One person we spoke with believes the competition created by Trevor Goosby has helped push Williams forward. Whatever the case, Williams ended off-season conditioning going into spring workouts on a positive note.



c. One last thing about true freshman Brandon Baker. One person told us that from a demeanor/personality standpoint, Baker is probably more like Cam Williams than Kelvin Banks because he's a quiet kid that just puts his head down and does his work/whatever is asked of him. The staff believes Baker is going to be terrific in time.