Sunday recruiting notes ... things are moving quickly

A lot of this has been posted in various other threads today, but I thought I'd condense things a bit to make it easier to track.Gonna be a wild ride to the finish line here over the next few days. Welcome to the world of recruiting in the days of NIL.Eight days after committing to Texas, Joseph Mbatchou has flipped his commitment to Florida. He was originally committed to Florida before re-opening his recruitment earlier in the fall. Weird deal, but if you've been paying attention to our reporting this weekend, you probably saw this one coming.Texas defensive tackle commitment Josiah Sharma took an unofficial visit to USC today. Sharma has never been one to talk much so I don't have a great read on this one yet, but it's obviously a situation we'll be monitoring. Folsom (CA) is about 6 hours from USC so it's not like he'd be super close to home if he went there, but it's still the big in-state school.There's been chatter that Myron Charles may have visited Florida today as well, but I have not confirmed that. Charles is usually pretty available to me when I reach out, but it's been silence today. He's been flirting with Florida quite a bit lately, including visiting there a few weeks ago. He did visit Texas for the Kentucky game, but told OB before he left Austin that was still town between Texas and Florida.We mentioned a few weeks ago that Texas had a better shot at Justus Terry than most knew. Georgia still feels like the smart play and Auburn is battling as well. But if Texas loses out on another DL (or two), they will go all-in on Terry and could make this one interesting. Terry's scheduled to announce his final decision on Wednesday.Florida very quietly hosted a number of visitors today for one last push before the dead period starts at midnight. Included in the group, from what I've gathered, was at least one of Ffrench's high school teammates, who will probably be flipping to Florida. He already has one teammate committed to Florida in Rivals100 QB Tramell Jones. Could Ffrench have been part of the group that visited Florida today? I'm hearing that was not the case in checking with some sources in Florida. Ffrench has been to Austin a ton, including for the Kentucky game, and he always says the right things about his Texas commitment but the Gators are continuing to press here and I'm hearing tonight there is some cautious optimism in Gainesville. Apparently DJ Lagway is working pretty hard on Ffrench behind the scenes. Is that optimism misguided? Not sure to be honest.Not much to report on Michael Fasusi. I was hoping to connect with him today but he's been silent following the A&M visit.Javion Hilson took his Missouri official visit this weekend. Hilson has kind of been all over the place, including switching up his visit plans at the last minute the past two weekends. I'm hearing that Missouri thinks they have a shot, but Hilson was tough to read even for the Missouri staff. A commit to Mizzou would surprise me a bit, but like I said, he's a bit of a wildcard. There's still Texas buzz. There's Texas A&M buzz. There's Michigan buzz after Hilson visited there two weekends ago. Nobody I've talked to has a great read on what Hilson might wind up doing.I texted a bit with Michael Terry but didn't really get any clarity there. Will he sign on Wednesday? Will it be a public announcement, or will he sign quietly and then announce in January at the All-American Bowl? Haven't even been able to get clarity on that just yet. I still favor Texas over Nebraska, but one person I spoke with today said Terry hasn't told anyone of his final decision, including the coaches that are recruiting him.Kellen Wiley is set to announce his decision on Wednesday. We strongly favor Texas in this one over schools like Maryland and Florida.In talking to Nick Townsend, I don't think there's anything at all to be worried about despite him going to the game in College Station last night. Townsend was rooting for Texas while in the stands.