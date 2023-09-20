Texas A&M commit set to take Texas official visit next weekend

Suchomel
Was able to confirm with a source in Austin that Texas A&M offensive line commitment Weston Davis will be in Austin next week for the Kansas game on an official visit.
This one is interesting on a few different levels. Texas continues to look to add to its offensive line haul in this 2024 cycle. The Longhorns have two commitments (Daniel Cruz and Nate Kibble) but the staff would like to add at least a couple more pieces to the puzzle. Texas is in a strong position with Mater Dei standout Brandon Baker, who is scheduled to announce his decision on Sunday. Fellow Mater Dei tackle DeAndre Carter has had a Texas visit on the books for months and we're working to confirm if he'll still be in town for that Kansas game.
Davis has been tough to get much detailed information on because he doesn't do many (any?) interviews, but Texas will get its shot next weekend to move the needle. Of note, I'm told Davis is also close with a couple other A&M commitments in Tyanthony Smith and Dre'lon Miller, so file those names away just in case.
Rivals.com will be on hand to see Davis at his game this week so hopefully we'll have a bit more intel then.
4 p.m. update - Per Adam Gorney, Deandre Carter will still visit Texas next weekend.
