ADVERTISEMENT

Texas A&M commit set to take Texas official visit next weekend

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
101,574
347,090
1,000,000
51

Was able to confirm with a source in Austin that Texas A&M offensive line commitment Weston Davis will be in Austin next week for the Kansas game on an official visit.

This one is interesting on a few different levels. Texas continues to look to add to its offensive line haul in this 2024 cycle. The Longhorns have two commitments (Daniel Cruz and Nate Kibble) but the staff would like to add at least a couple more pieces to the puzzle. Texas is in a strong position with Mater Dei standout Brandon Baker, who is scheduled to announce his decision on Sunday. Fellow Mater Dei tackle DeAndre Carter has had a Texas visit on the books for months and we're working to confirm if he'll still be in town for that Kansas game.

Davis has been tough to get much detailed information on because he doesn't do many (any?) interviews, but Texas will get its shot next weekend to move the needle. Of note, I'm told Davis is also close with a couple other A&M commitments in Tyanthony Smith and Dre'lon Miller, so file those names away just in case.

Rivals.com will be on hand to see Davis at his game this week so hopefully we'll have a bit more intel then.

4 p.m. update - Per Adam Gorney, Deandre Carter will still visit Texas next weekend.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: Bobabbster, mhen903, Orange Bull and 93 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CodyCarpentier

Stargazing - Official Visit Weekend #2 Preview

Replies
17
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
CodyCarpentier
CodyCarpentier
Ketchum

Kaleb Edwards post-visit update

Replies
9
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Ketchum

Rapid-fire updates: On Wynn, Jackson, Johnson and Cunningham...

Replies
26
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
HuffTex
HuffTex
Ketchum

Tanook Hines post-visit update

Replies
25
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Chappy Sinclair
Chappy Sinclair
Ketchum

A future Texas commit in the making...?

Replies
26
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
PuroPincheHorns
PuroPincheHorns
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back