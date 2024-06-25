Texas BASEBALL - Longhorns New Coach!

Overall Record:

Coaching History:

Championships:

NCAA Tournament Appearances:

Awards:

The Horns do not go hunting for head coaches very often, but for the 7th time in school history since 1911, Texas will have a new manager leading the charge into the 2025 season, which will be their first in the SEC.The new Texas Longhorn head coach will be945-452Played at Elon (1986-1989)Assistant Coach at Elon (1990-1992)Asst Coach at Clemson (1993)Associate Head Coach at Tulane (1994-2001)Head Coach at UNLV (2002-2003)Head Coach at TCU (2004-2021) >> winningest head coach in Frog historyHead Coach at Texas A&M (2022-Present)SEC West: (2022)Big 12: 2015, 2017, 2021Mountain West: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012NCAA Super Regionals: 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024NCAA Regional: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2024Baseball America National Coach of the Year: 2016NCBWA National Coach of the Year: 2010Field Turf National Coach of the Year: 2010Big 12 Coach of the Year: 2015Mountain West Coach of the Year: 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011After going 734-343 with TCU, Schlossnagle was hired as the head coach of Texas A&M on June 9th, 2021. In his three seasons with the Aggies, Schlossnagle went 134-62, a record which included two trips to the College World Series, culminating in a runner-up finish this season.Leaving TCU in 2021 was a big decision for Schlossnagle and it was not simply about the money. Upon leaving the Frogs, he gave up a massive contract extension that would have made him one of the highest paid coaches in the nation and likely paid more money than what Texas A&M offered. Schlossnagle stated in an interview back in May that he left a TCU program that was ahead of Texas A&M but believed that he could turn the A&M job into something special.Schlossnagle indeed did turn Texas A&M’s fortunes around, hiring an all-star staff that brought outstanding prep prospects to campus instead of going pro, while hitting the transfer portal to round out his squad.Looking at what Texas is getting in Coach Schlossnagle, he is renowned for his ability to surround himself with extremely talented assistant coaches, attracting top talent from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. Some of Schloss’s most recent notable assistants include Tony Vitello, Josh Elander, Kirk Saarloos, Steven Trout, Bill Moisello. Not always known for being a players coach, he overcomes that by utilizing a strong cadre of assistant coaches.Jim Schlossnagle is intimately familiar with the Texas program having coached against them during his time at TCU and Texas A&M, including the notable encounter back in 2010 when the Frogs knocked off the Horns in the Austin Super Regional to advance to the College World Series. Many Texas fans remember that matchup as which included the infamous dogpile by the Frogs on the Longhorn logo in center field, and the fact that the Frogs dashed the hopes of an extremely talented Horns team run to Omaha.Despite the history at both TCU and Texas A&M, he has proven to be one of the best baseball coaches in Texas and the nation, and is seen as the guy that can help bring championship number 7 to Austin and further build upon the legacy of excellence at Texas.Schlossnagle has his work cut out for him at Texas, needing to rebuild a roster that needs an injection of talent in the pitching staff and to replace a significant amount of its offensive production from the 2024 season, which saw the Horns eliminated in the College Station Regional.