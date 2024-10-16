"Texas is soft AF, per usual"... Players to Watch vs. UGA



Rule No. 1 - "Don't Cut a check you can't Cash..."

​

Players to Watch for Georgia (no explanations this week, just sit back and watch these cats)

#7 Lawson Luckie, TE

#3 Nate Frazier, RB

#24 Malaki Starks, S

#4 K.J. Bolden, S

#11 Arian Smith, WR

Verge of Superstardom - #86 Dillon Bell, WR - This is a tweet from the 2023 Spring NFL Pro Day at Georgia, Bell has been on an upward trend ever since. It all comes down to utilization.

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Georgia (5 days until)

Warren Brinson / Jordan Hall / Mykel Williams / Christian Miller/ Xzavier McLeod

Cash Jones, RB

Smael Mondon & Branson Robinson

According to PFF" This is a Segment, presented by my great sponsor @Alex Dunlap , it's called "

Top Games of the Week in College Football

Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP for BOTH Texas and Georgia

6th - Kelvin Banks, OT - Texas

9th - Carson Beck, QB - Georgia

12th - Quinn Ewers, QB - Texas

14th - Malaki Starks, S - Georgia

19th - Mykel Williams, EDGE - Georgia

24th - Isaiah Bond, WR - Texas

33rd - Jalon Walker, LB - Georgia

39th - Cam Williams, OT - Texas

59th - Jahdae Barron, DB - Texas

65th - Tate Ratledge, OL - Georgia

70th - Earnest Greene, OT - Georgia

94th - Daylen Everette, CB - Georgia

112th - Oscar Delp, TE - Georgia

113th - Nazir Stackhouse, DL - Georgia

126th - Smael Mondon Jr., LB - Georgia

133rd - Gunnar Helm, TE - Texas

139th - Andrew Mukuba, S - Texas

150th - Matthew Golden, WR - Texas

170th - D.J. Campbell, OG - Texas

175th - Dylan Fairchild, OL - Georgia

Cody's Week 8 Prediction (6-0) with a (+/- of 73 pts)

ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday

Georgia Football Game Facts under Kirby Smart since 2016

Road Top 10 Opponent while Ranked - (0-3)

(2) Georgia @ (10) Auburn SEC L 17 40

(3) Georgia @ (2) Alabama SEC L 24 41

(2) Georgia @ (4) Alabama SEC L 34 41

This Weekend

Song of the Weekend

Will we See you Friday Night? - LIVE In-Person Football with Friends Show with @Alex Dunlap (FREE FOOD)

1. INJURY -: The Defensive Tackle room for Georgia has been banged up all season long with Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins as the longstanding, healthiest players of the season in that room.2. 6th STRING, 3 STAR... -: Jones has 4 carries for 18 yards on the season... I'm not sure why this cat was given press opportunities this week. Brother sent to A&M, Sister went to Texas Tech... Horns Down from Cash Jones (as seen above, full presser below)3. Georgia's first ROAD game @ AP #13. INJURY -: Reports lead us to believe Robinson will be out for awhile with an MCL, while Mondon is doubtful and likely Out for Saturday's contest against Texas.1) Not cocky, but confident, and I think we win. I am not smart enough about football to break it down by position, so it is just a feeling. I think Kirby convinces the team that it is them vs. the world, and we come out and play our best game since January 9th, 2023.I hope we win, but I'm not feelin it. Having said that, Texas is soft a'f per usual and is ripe to be beaten by someone. UGA is definitely a team that can do it, but will they...4) Outside of the Clemp game, I haven't seen anything from this defense that makes me think we win against even talent.5) After watching and re-watching all the games this year I don't get that feeling for a win. This team is hurting themselves' more than the other teams hurting them. Uncalled for penalties killing their own drives but giving new lives to the other teams, and turnovers my goodness want even go there, they just don't look very well coached so far, hoping that will change. Just don't look like a CKS coached team.6) We are unfortunately not going to win this game.7) Tackling has been terrible this year. Never thought I’d see that with a Kirby team.According to PFF, when sorting all of the qualifying Cornerbacks on the Texas schedule to this point, by NFL Passer Rating allowed. Georgia's three cornerbacks all enter the fray at CB 18, 20 and 21 overall 👀According to PFF, Georgia's offensive line is much better than Oklahoma... shocker! However it is interesting that their Tackle position seems to be the one clear drop-off between the two teams. Between the Texas Offensive Line and Georgia's Interior three, those 8 players have allowed 16 pressures. The Two Georgia Offensive Tackles have allowed 16 pressures combined alone.According to PFF, Georgia has four players with between 5-10 pressures and just one (Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins) with more than 10, he has 13 pressures on 138 snaps.- 1. Texas vs. 5. Georgia on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ABC)- 7. Alabama vs. 11. Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)- Nebraska @ 16. Indiana on Saturday at noon ET (FOX)- Boston College @ Virginia Tech on Thursday at 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)- 6. Miami @ Louisville on Saturday at noon ET (ABC)- 8. LSU @ Arkansas on Saturday at 7:00 pm ET (ESPN)- 17. Kansas State at West Virginia on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (FOX)- Oklahoma State at 13. BYU on Friday at 10:15 pm ET (ESPN)1st Round2nd Round3rd Round4th Round5th RoundTexas 32Georgia 24- Clemson (6) - Punt, Punt, FG, FG, Punt- Tennessee Tech (24) - TD, TD, FG, TD, TOD- Kentucky (3) - Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, FG, Half- Georgia (7) - Punt, INT, Punt, TD, INT, Safety, Half- Auburn (14) - TD, Punt, Punt, Punt, TD- Miss State (27) - INT, FG, TD, FG, TD, TD, Missed FG- Colorado State (31) - Punt, TD, INT, FG, TD, TD, TD- Michigan (24) - Missed FG, TD, TD, FG, TD- UTSA (28) - TD, INT, TD, TD, TD, Punt, Punt- ULM (28) - INT, TD, TD, TD, TD, INT- Miss State (14) - TD, FUM, Punt, Punt, TD- Oklahoma (21) - INT, Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, TD, TD, Missed FG- 1st half - TD, Punt, Punt, FG, TD, Punt, FG (20) - 2nd half - Punt, FG, FG, Punt, TD, Victory Formation.: Matthew Golden (5-65-1)The line in the game is Texas -3.5 with a game total of 55.5. This implies a score of 29.5-26 in favor of Texas.Top 5 Opponent as a Top 10 Team - (10-6)Top 5 Opponent - (10-6)Top 10 Opponent in Regular Season - (9-3)Top 5 Opponent Neutral - (9-4)Top 5 Opponent at Home - (1-0)Top 5 Opponent on Road - (0-2)Top 5 Opponent in Regular Season - (0-2)Alabama while they are Top 5 - (0-6)