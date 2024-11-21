ADVERTISEMENT

Texas-Kentucky match-ups ... Do the Wildcats have the horses to keep up with UT?

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
103,987
367,943
1,000,000
51
AP24314649771688.jpg

KENTUCKY PASS OFFENSE vs TEXAS PASS DEFENSE

Simply put, Kentucky’s pass offense has been pretty bad all year. It ranks second-to-last in the SEC, ahead of only Oklahoma (haha!). There was some optimism coming into the season because there are some talented individual components on the roster, including former 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff, but things have never come together. Vandagriff wasn’t great, but wasn’t necessarily awful at times either, yet the coaches pulled him for Gavin Wimsatt for a stretch and there have been some sightings of freshman Cutter Boley recently Vandagiff should start again this weekend but he comes in with a 122.6 passer rating. Dane Key is the guy to watch in the passing game. He’ll likely be in the NFL next year or on someone else’s roster. Barion Brown is an explosive straight line runner but not a polished receiver in terms of route running and the nuances of the position.

Edge – Texas ****

KENTUCKY RUN OFFENSE vs TEXAS RUN DEFENSE

For the first time in a long time, Kentucky hasn’t had a very successful running back. The Wildcats went into the season knowing it was a weakness and it’s shown to be true. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is a good all-around player and does a lot of the little things well, but he’s not an explosive player. He leads the team with 505 yards and 5 touchdowns. Jamarion Wilcox is promising as a runner and is very talented, but the coaches have been reluctant to giving him a lot of snaps and he doesn’t always do the little things necessary to gain more trust. Kentucky ranks 10th in the league in rushing yards per game.

Edge – Texas **

KENTUCKY OFFENSIVE LINE vs TEXAS DEFENSIVE LINE

The pass protection from this group has been pretty bad. Kentucky has given up 27 sacks on the year but that doesn’t tell the full story of how much duress the QBs have been under. Eli Cox at center is experienced. Marques Cox at left tackle has a lot of experience as well. But right now, Kentucky has zero depth at tackle and has gone with freshman Malachi Wood earlier than planned and he’s struggled in pass protection.

Edge – Texas **

TEXAS PASS OFFENSE vs KENTUCKY PASS DEFENSE

Kentucky ranks third in the SEC in pass defense, giving up just 188.5 yards per game, but the Wildcats are actually 12th in the league in pass efficiency so the numbers are a bit mismatched. Losing cornerback Max Hairston to injury for a big chunk of the season was a big blow. Safety Jordan Lovett had a couple of picks last weekend. Kentucky’s strategy is to keep things in front and, take away the explosive plays. That same approach worked pretty well for Arkansas and Vandy against Texas, but the problem is that Kentucky hasn’t taken away enough explosive plays.

Edge – Texas *

TEXAS RUN OFFENSE vs KENTUCKY RUN DEFENSE

Kentucky’s run defense has kind of cratered towards the end of the season as as the team has gone downhill. The Wildcats are really big up front and have shown that they can stop the run if they’re dialed in but they haven’t always been locked in of late. Kentucky is banged up at linebacker, including losing D’Eryk Jackson, one of their best players, for the year.

Edge – Texas *

TEXAS OFFENSIVE LINE vs KENTUCKY DEFENSIVE LINE

Deone Walker hasn’t had great stats this year, but he has to be accounted for. He can have splash plays and create havoc on any given snap. Tre’vonn Rybka has had a strong season and could get looks in the NFL. Kentucky is very experienced along its D-line, but running a base 3-4 alignment, the linemen aren’t really designed to put up a ton of stats. Regardless, this is a group with a lot of talent.

Edge – Texas *

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Alex Raynor has been perfect and he’s been good for the past few years so it’s not a fluke. He’s 15-15 this year, including two over 50 yards and four over 40 yards. Kentucky gets the edge at punter while the return games are basically a wash overall, although Brown is an electric return man capable of breaking a big one if given a crease.

Edge – Kentucky *
 
  • Like
Reactions: slimibkt, -BaseballCoach-, ptborange and 23 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R

Saturday’s game will join the 1951 trip to Austin as the farthest west Kentucky has ever played a football game

Replies
5
Views
478
Inside the 40 Acres
DrinkToIt
DrinkToIt
Suchomel

A look at the match-ups as the Horns head to Fayetteville

Replies
65
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
txfight
txfight
Suchomel

Florida-Texas matchups ... Can the Gators keep this one close?

Replies
46
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Coach840
Coach840
CodyCarpentier
  • Sticky

RUN THE ROCK!! and take Deep Shots | Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Replies
48
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
SnakeEarl
S
Suchomel

Texas-Georgia match-ups ... Finally, one that looks pretty close on paper

Replies
52
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexasRads1
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back