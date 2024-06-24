ADVERTISEMENT

Texas makes (another) strong impression on Michael Fasusi

Just talked to 5-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi about his Texas official visit. He tells me it was a great visit overall, including the football aspect of it and all of the resources Texas has to offer. He was really impressed with the strength and conditioning/recovery program that Texas has and Kyle Flood's history of development.

This was a big visit because on previous visits he'd always been accompanied by his dad. This time it was his dad, mom, brother and sister joining him. He said his family really enjoyed the visit and got a good feel for what Texas is all about. Fasusi spent a lot of time hanging out with KJ Lacey and James Simon and both guys stressed to him how well he'd fit in at Texas.

The plan is for Fasusi to narrow his list in the next couple of weeks. It'll probably be a few schools and Texas will 100 percent make the cut.

"They for sure showed me and my family how much they want me. It was great seeing that for sure, coming in and having a great chance to start. I'd have to earn it, for sure, but they showed me how much of an impact I can have on the team. It was great seeing that for sure."
 
