Texas - UL Monroe match-ups ... another "name your score" game for UT?

New head coach Bryant Vincent comes over from New Mexico and there are a lot of new faces on this team so we’re still figuring out its personnel and schemes but let’s be honest … does it really matter? OU transfer General Booty is the starter at quarterback and while he’s been fairly efficient through two games, he hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, throwing for 191 yards and 1 touchdown. Senior Davon Wells and junior Javon Campbell (17.8 ypc) are the names to know at receiver. On paper, this should be one of the easier offenses the Texas secondary sees all year.Edge – Texas ****ULM has spread the ball around among a few different backs and the team has actually had some success on the ground, combining for 413 yards through two games. Ahmad Hardy leads the team with 161 yards on 33 carries, followed by James Jones (20-110) and Taven Curry (17-88). Hardy is a true freshman so he’s an intriguing player. How long before someone plucks him out of the portal? I kid, I kid. The Texas run defense has been decent but has allowed some big runs to leak out. It’s been one of the few small areas of concern on this team.Edge – Texas **Left guard Elijah Fisher is one of the team’s few returning starters and he’s regarded as a solid player. Left tackle Sam Carson is a senior who has received some press clippings for being a decent player. Beyond that, I’m not going to sit here and pretend I know a lot about this offensive line. This should be another matchup where Texas dominates.Edge – Texas ***I’m writing this with the assumption that Quinn Ewers is out this week, not that that changes a whole lot. ULM gives up nearly 200 yards per game through the air so there should be plenty of chances for Texas to make some big plays in the passing game. Senior corner Car’lin Vigers is regarded as the best player in the secondary. He’s on the Senior Bowl watch list. ULM does have some experience with three juniors joining him in the backfield.Edge – Texas ****ULM has actually held up pretty well against the run so far, although it’s been against very mediocre competition (at best). Through two games, the Warhawks have given up just 151 yards on the ground and they’re surrendering just 2.6 yards per clip. Linebacker Carl Glass Jr. anchors the defense and leads the team with 21 tackles. Fellow outside linebacker Travor Randle is active and middle linebacker Tyrese Hopkins is a JUCO transfer that has some talent.Edge – Texas **Edge Billy Pullen is the name to know here. Through two games, he has already recorded three sacks after turning in an all-American season last year in the JUCO ranks. Jaylan Ware and Dylan Howell are returning starters so there is some experience here.Edge – Texas ***ULM has actually been pretty decent on special teams so far. Kicker Max Larson is 4-4 on the year and the team is averaging a healthy 12 yards per punt return.Edge – Texas *