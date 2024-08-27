The 3-2-1: Jonah Williams talks decision; DL recruiting options; Jaime French update; perfect class finish (via TCH Social Austin)

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
102,636
354,210
1,000,000
51
TCG social.jpg

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, opens its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

Image (67).jpg


THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The Jonah Williams commitment gave Texas a big shot of recruiting momentum

The term recruiting momentum gets thrown around quite a bit, but if we’re being honest, it’s mostly subjective and momentum is usually more about perception than one commitment suddenly leading to another, which leads to another, so on and so on. While it’s true that the commitments of guys like Jonah Williams and Nicolai Brooks might not directly lead to a wave of other pledges, it sure as hell doesn’t hurt the Longhorns’ recruiting image to have their first unanimous five-star commitment in the fold.

With Williams picking Texas over schools like LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and Southern Cal, the Longhorns add a versatile player who is one of the top overall athletes in the state (maybe even the nation), and the Texas staff did a great job of staying the course when it looked for a while that the Longhorns really wouldn’t be much of a factor in Williams’ recruitment.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: J-VON11, North1954, I Hear Voices and 31 others
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5345

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, opens its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5342


THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The Jonah Williams commitment gave Texas a big shot of recruiting momentum

The term recruiting momentum gets thrown around quite a bit, but if we’re being honest, it’s mostly subjective and momentum is usually more about perception than one commitment suddenly leading to another, which leads to another, so on and so on. While it’s true that the commitments of guys like Jonah Williams and Nicolai Brooks might not directly lead to a wave of other pledges, it sure as hell doesn’t hurt the Longhorns’ recruiting image to have their first unanimous five-star commitment in the fold.

With Williams picking Texas over schools like LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and Southern Cal, the Longhorns add a versatile player who is one of the top overall athletes in the state (maybe even the nation), and the Texas staff did a great job of staying the course when it looked for a while that the Longhorns really wouldn’t be much of a factor in Williams’ recruitment.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5345

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, opens its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5342


THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The Jonah Williams commitment gave Texas a big shot of recruiting momentum

The term recruiting momentum gets thrown around quite a bit, but if we’re being honest, it’s mostly subjective and momentum is usually more about perception than one commitment suddenly leading to another, which leads to another, so on and so on. While it’s true that the commitments of guys like Jonah Williams and Nicolai Brooks might not directly lead to a wave of other pledges, it sure as hell doesn’t hurt the Longhorns’ recruiting image to have their first unanimous five-star commitment in the fold.

With Williams picking Texas over schools like LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and Southern Cal, the Longhorns add a versatile player who is one of the top overall athletes in the state (maybe even the nation), and the Texas staff did a great job of staying the course when it looked for a while that the Longhorns really wouldn’t be much of a factor in Williams’ recruitment.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: batmang, dzsmvk, RobDIII and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Boom! Longhorns land commitment from 5-star Jonah Williams

Replies
57
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexasJiggerNaut
TexasJiggerNaut
Bobble-Head Bevo

Jonah Williams Announcement - I Don't Know Why This is My Favorite Version

Replies
4
Views
636
Inside the 40 Acres
mortgagehorn
mortgagehorn
Suchomel

A couple Jonah Williams notes

Replies
84
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Gus McCrea
Gus McCrea
Anwar Richardson

Quick Jonah Williams nugget and OB update

Replies
32
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

Breaking - Longhorns land commitment from TE Nick Townsend

Replies
44
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
DKR-3rings
DKR-3rings

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back