The 3-2-1: Jonah Williams talks decision; DL recruiting options; Jaime French update; perfect class finish (via TCH Social Austin)

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 102,636
-
- 354,210
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, opens its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.
TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.
For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.
******
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. The Jonah Williams commitment gave Texas a big shot of recruiting momentum
The term recruiting momentum gets thrown around quite a bit, but if we’re being honest, it’s mostly subjective and momentum is usually more about perception than one commitment suddenly leading to another, which leads to another, so on and so on. While it’s true that the commitments of guys like Jonah Williams and Nicolai Brooks might not directly lead to a wave of other pledges, it sure as hell doesn’t hurt the Longhorns’ recruiting image to have their first unanimous five-star commitment in the fold.
With Williams picking Texas over schools like LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and Southern Cal, the Longhorns add a versatile player who is one of the top overall athletes in the state (maybe even the nation), and the Texas staff did a great job of staying the course when it looked for a while that the Longhorns really wouldn’t be much of a factor in Williams’ recruitment.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.