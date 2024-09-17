The 3-2-1: Raja Bell talks about his son, UT QB commit Dia Bell; Suchomel girls go footballin'; Michael Terry update

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
103,047
359,113
1,000,000
51
TCH social.jpg



Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******

Raja and Dia bell.jpg

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Dia Bell made a well-thought-out decision to commit to Texas

When 2026 quarterback Dia Bell committed to Texas in June, the timing of his announcement seemed to come out of nowhere but behind the scenes, Bell was actually executing a very thorough plan that saw him tour a number of colleges before siding with the Longhorns.

Recently, I caught up with Bell’s father, former NBA player Raja Bell, to get some insight on his son’s decision.

What was it about Texas that made Dia want to give the Longhorns an early commitment?

You know, I think there were a few things that factored into that for Dia.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: SLC_Horn, marinehorn, TexEx75 and 30 others
Suchomel said:
TCH social.jpg



Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******

View attachment 5400

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Dia Bell made a well-thought-out decision to commit to Texas

When 2026 quarterback Dia Bell committed to Texas in June, the timing of his announcement seemed to come out of nowhere but behind the scenes, Bell was actually executing a very thorough plan that saw him tour a number of colleges before siding with the Longhorns.

Recently, I caught up with Bell’s father, former NBA player Raja Bell, to get some insight on his son’s decision.

What was it about Texas that made Dia want to give the Longhorns an early commitment?

You know, I think there were a few things that factored into that for Dia.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Suchomel said:
TCH social.jpg



Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******

View attachment 5400

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Dia Bell made a well-thought-out decision to commit to Texas

When 2026 quarterback Dia Bell committed to Texas in June, the timing of his announcement seemed to come out of nowhere but behind the scenes, Bell was actually executing a very thorough plan that saw him tour a number of colleges before siding with the Longhorns.

Recently, I caught up with Bell’s father, former NBA player Raja Bell, to get some insight on his son’s decision.

What was it about Texas that made Dia want to give the Longhorns an early commitment?

You know, I think there were a few things that factored into that for Dia.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: TexasRads1 and marinehorn
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Michael Terry heading to Austin on Saturday

Replies
45
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
bblazer0
B
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Myron Charles talks decision; more FSU flips?: Texas on another level than OU and A&M

Replies
53
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Bo Barnes talks Oregon visit; Baylor commit talks UT visit; what a weekend for Texas fans; more

Replies
36
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
percywhit1
percywhit1
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: New commit update; Michael Terry speaks; 5-star underclassmen; more

Replies
62
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Standaddy88
Standaddy88
T

Parsons on Demarvion

Replies
12
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
tnfnerd
T

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back