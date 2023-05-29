The 3-2-1 - Ryner Swanson OV preview; potential June commits; big 2025 weekend on tap (via DeadSoxy)

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 107,277
-
- 350,012
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
25% OFF Your Order at DeadSoxy.com with Promo Code: Orangebloods!
******
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Ryner Swanson is ready for his Texas official visit
The last half of the month of June is going to be incredibly busy for the Longhorns with 40+ official visitors set to see the UT program. Prior to that, Texas will host a good number of underclassmen for unofficial visits during next weekend’s Elite Camp, and the coaches will welcome in tight end Ryner Swanson for an official visit beginning on Friday. It’ll be a repeat visit to the Forty Acres for Swanson, who also was in for an unofficial visit back in March.
“I’m looking forward to the food, talking a lot to the coaches,” Swanson said. “I want to meet a lot of the players. I just want to get a cool feeling for Austin.”
Following the Texas visit, Swanson will be at Oregon the weekend of June 9. BYU will get a fall official visit and Swanson said he’s going to try to visit Texas A&M and Utah as well.
Texas has been high on Swanson’s list ever since the Longhorns extended a scholarship offer back in February.
“First of all, I love the colors. I love the vibe of Austin. Texas football, you get that program rolling again, that would be incredible,” Swanson said. “All the coaches, coach (Jeff) Banks, coach Sarkisian, they’re very smart men. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re in the playoffs in the next couple of years. The brand of Texas, there’s a lot of temptation of going there. I’ve got a lot of other schools I like, but I really like Texas.”
When it does come time to decide, probably sometime in the fall, Swanson said his choice will largely come down to faith.
“I’m a really religious guy, so I’m just going to go with the spirit. I’ll go with a lot of prayer. I’ll be sure I made the right choice when I’m done with the recruiting process,” Swanson said.
2. Punter commitment Michael Kern could be an early contributor for Texas
When Texas offered punter Michael Kern in late April, he was pretty open about his excitement level being through the roof. Initially, Kern had planned to wait until he visited Texas in either May or June before contemplating a commitment, but after talking to those close to him, he had a change of heart. On May 2, about a week after Texas offered, Kern made the move and announced his commitment.
“When (Jeff Banks) called me and offered me, I was super excited. When I called him to decide, I knew that’s where I wanted to be. I don’t know what’s better than Texas to be honest,” Kern said. “I feel like it was a weight lifted off my shoulders. Being able to commit, the process is over, now I can just focus on getting better.
“I just kind of went over it with everyone, my head coach especially. He gave some great advice. A lot of coaches at my high school played in the NFL, played college football. They gave some great advice, that kind of helped me make my decision.”
That advice from the coaches at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas was to not waste a tremendous opportunity.
“They said they wouldn’t take an opportunity like that for granted to commit. You never know what happens,” Kern said.
Kern will take his first trip to Austin on June 16 for his official visit. He’s excited to see the facilities, spend time around the coaches and maybe even see some other recruits add their name to the UT commitment list.
“I’m super excited. The recruiting coordinator and everyone, they’ve been super kind and nice to help me with everything. They’ve been super welcoming. I can’t wait to meet all the coaches, coach Sarkisian, and coach Banks again, get to bond with them more,” Kern said. “And maybe meet some more commitments.”
Texas has brought in graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn for the 2023 season, but when Kern arrives on campus for the 2024 campaign, the job should be wide open. He’s hopeful that he can come in and make an immediate impact.
“I think just my ability to punt directionally (stands out),” Kern said. My height (6-3), I think what coach Banks was looking at long-term, I have a lot to develop, a lot of potential. By the time my sophomore year, maybe even freshman, feel I can be one of the top punters in college football. I think they’re looking for longevity, and someone who can also kick-off.”
3. RB Riley Wormley remains very high on Texas
Colleyville Heritage running back Riley Wormley has been a standout on the camp circuit this spring and he’ll put his talents on display again on Saturday in front of the UT coaches at the Longhorns’ Elite Camp. Wormley, who was offered by Texas last summer, was in Austin a little more than a month ago for the Orange-White game.
“It was very good. I like to see the competition they have, love the campus, love everything about it there,” Wormley said.
Along with Texas, programs like Arkansas, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech have offered. It’s very early in the race, but Texas has put itself in a solid position thanks to the relationship Wormley has built with Tashard Choice.
“Coach Choice, I love him. He’s a great dude overall,” Wormley said. “He’s always been a mentor, always looking out for me. He’s always trying to keep me on the right path with my grades, weight room and everything.”
The 5-10, 171-pound Wormley plans to narrow his list down to five schools following his junior season in 2023. I’d expect Texas to make the cut. He’d like to commit prior to his senior season.
“I feel like it’s the coaching staff and the players for sure,” Wormley said when asked what stands out about Texas. “I feel like it’s really player-led. I feel like in the next few years, I think with the players they have they’ll be able to change things.”
******
TWO QUESTIONS
1. Which recruits would be most likely to commit to Texas in June?
The recruiting action is about to pick up with a slew of official visits and while most of those guys won’t decide until later in the summer (or later), it wouldn’t be a shock at all to see a handful of guys pull the trigger in the month of June, either during or shortly after their official visit. Let’s take a look at 12 guys that you can make a case for committing early …
1. RB Jerrick Gibson – The visits prior to Texas are a bit worrisome, but I’m actually expecting this one to go down on his official visit.
2. OL Daniel Cruz – He knows he wants to commit before his senior season and Texas seems like the logical choice.
3. TE Jordan Washington – This one has gotten more interesting as more teams have entered the race (he’ll be at A&M this weekend) but he still likes Texas a lot.
4. DL Melvin Hills – He keeps saying it’s Texas and Georgia at the top. If UGA doesn’t push, a Texas commit seems like a possibility.
5. ATH Aeryn Hampton – He’s down to Texas and Bama so something’s gotta give pretty soon. Hampton’s always a bit of a wildcard so a decision in June wouldn’t be a huge shock.
6. WR Parker Livingstone – My guess is that he waits things out a bit, but he’ll have a lot of people in his ear on his visit trying to get him to commit.
7. OL Nyier Daniels – So far, Texas is the only visit he has locked in. That usually means something.
8. DE Zina Umeozulu – Trips to OU and Texas are on the calendar for June. A decision for either wouldn’t be the biggest surprise.
9. DT Alex January – I still favor Texas or LSU in this one. He may want to wait things out a bit, but if Texas blows him away on his OV anything is possible.
10. S Jordon Johnson-Rubell – I love UT’s position, but the timing of a decision is harder to pin down.
11. WR Freddie Dubose – He did just visit Tennessee and loved it and will return for an OV, but if Texas really pushes here I could see him shutting things down early.
12. CB Kobe Black – He’s a bit of a wildcard in that he doesn’t have a timeline in place for a decision. He’s simply said he’ll commit when it feels right. I wouldn’t expect a June decision, but it’s possible.
2. Who is expected at UT’s Elite Camp on Saturday?
While most of the recruiting focus for the month of June will be on the 2024 prospects, Texas has kind of pushed most of its efforts with that group back towards the second half of the month, allowing the UT staff to turn some of its focus over the next couple weeks to summer football camps. The first event takes place on Saturday, an Elite Camp, and it’ll be the biggest camp of the year in terms of recruiting turnout. We’ll continue to add to this list over the course of the week, but the following guys have confirmed their plans to be in attendance:
RB Jordon Davison – Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei (Rivals100)
RB Deondrae Riden – DeSoto (Rivals100)
RB Riley Wormley – Colleyville Heritage
RB James Simon – Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy
WR Andrew Marsh – Katy Jordan (Rivals100)
WR Carterrious Brown - Seguin
WR Jacorey Watson – Pearland Shadow Creek (Rivals100)
WR Taz Williams – Red Oak (maybe … if he can find a ride he’ll be there) (Rivals250)
WR Deion Deblanc – North Shore (Rivals250)
TE Keiundre Johnson – Terrell
OL Michael Fasusi – Lewisville (Rivals250)
OL Logan Schramm – Boerne (Rivals100)
DT Landon Rink – Cy Fair (Rivals250)
DT Xavier Ukponu – Denton Guyer (Rivals250)
DT Zion Williams – Lufkin (maybe) (Rivals250)
DE Kamauryn Morgan – Red Oak (Rivals250)
DE Carmello Brooks – Katy Paetow
DE Michael Riles – Port Arthur Memorial (maybe) (Rivals250)
DE Jaylan Beckley – Addison Trinity Christian Academy
LB Kane Bowen – Sherman
DB Javion Holiday – Duncanville
DB Cobey Sellers – Pearland Shadow Creek (Rivals250)
DB Devin Sanchez – North Shore (still deciding) (Rivals100)
******
ONE PREDICTION – One player from each position group that will be in the Texas class will be …
As always, there will be some unexpected twists and turns over the next 6+ months before signing day, but give me the following players to make up part of UT’s class when the dust settles …
QB Trey Owens
RB Jerrick Gibson
WR Parker Livingstone
TE Jordan Washington
OL Daniel Cruz
DT Alex January
DE Melvin Hills
LB Montay Weedon
CB Selman Bridges
S Jordon Johnson-Rubell