The latest 2025 LSR Top 100 is out (Is there a new No.1?)

May 29, 2001
- 297,354
- 483,633
- 113
Click here for the full Top 100.
Some notes on the list....
* I rated the entire Top 6 with 5-star grades, but only the top 3 were seriously considered for the No.1 spot. Ultimately, Dakorien Moore is just that damn good.
* 7-13 were rated as high 4 stars and fall into the super blue chip category.
* 14-26 are mid 4-stars. 27-65 are low 4-stars and everyone else is a high three-star, although 27-100 are all roughly the same from a value standpoint.
* Here are the Texas commits:
No.4 DE/TE/ATH Lance Jackson
No.21 LB Bo Barnes
No.32 RB Rickey Stewart Jr.
No.51 OL Jordan Coleman
No.68 OL Jackson Christian
NR OL Devin Coleman
* Here's where I would slow the remaining OOS Texas commits...
QB KJ Lacey (14-26)
RB James Simon (14-26)
DT Brandon Brown (14-26)
TE Emaree Winston (27-65)
* Here are where the most important targets are located on the list.
No.1 WR Dakorien Moore
No.2 OL Michael Fasusi
No.5 DB Jonah Williams
No.7 WR Kaliq Lockett
No.8 TE Kiotti Armstrong
No.9 LB Riley Pettijohn
No.10. CB Dorian Brew
No.11 OL Lamont Rogers
No.12 TE Nick Townsend
No.13 Ath Michael Terry
No.16 DT DJ Sanders
No.22 WR Kelshaun Johnson
No.26 DT Zion Williams
No.41 DB Kaden Phillips
* Here's a commitment breakdown
Only 2 of the top 10 have committed. Only 3 of the top 16 have committed. Only 7 of the top 25.
* Teams with the most commitments on the list
Texas A&M (10) 0 in the top 10, 2 in the top 25 and 5 in the top 50
Oklahoma (7) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 5 in the top 50
Texas (5) 1 in the top 10, 2 in the top 25 and 3 in the top 50
TCU (5) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 1 in the top 50
SMU (5) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Texas Tech (4) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 2 in the top 50
Oklahoma State (2) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
USC (2) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Ohio State (1) 1 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Florida (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Purdue (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Va. Tech (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Baylor (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Arkansas (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50
Alabama (1) 1 in the top 25
Arizona State (1) 1 in the top 25
LSU (1) 1 in the top 50
Tennessee (1) 1 in the top 50
* Some thoughts on individual players...
a. Lance Jackson is a 5-star. Everything about his profile as an athlete screams it. Every service not ranking him as such is missing the boat.
b. There were three guys (Keelon Russell, Andrew Marsh and DJ Sanders) that received super blue chip discussion. I consider them 5.9+ type of prospects.
c. The players that made the biggest rises inside the top 25 were Russell (up from 35 to 14), offensive tackle Dramodd Odoms (up from 38 to 20) and Bo Barnes (up from 57 to 21).
d. Other than a few guys, not much changed in this update other than some slight shuffling. The cake is baking.
No.10
No.9
No.8
No.7
No.6
No.5
No.4
No.3
No.2
No.1
