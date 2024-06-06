The latest 2025 LSR Top 100 is out (Is there a new No.1?)

Some notes on the list....* I rated the entire Top 6 with 5-star grades, but only the top 3 were seriously considered for the No.1 spot. Ultimately, Dakorien Moore is just that damn good.* 7-13 were rated as high 4 stars and fall into the super blue chip category.* 14-26 are mid 4-stars. 27-65 are low 4-stars and everyone else is a high three-star, although 27-100 are all roughly the same from a value standpoint.* Here are the Texas commits:No.4 DE/TE/ATH Lance JacksonNo.21 LB Bo BarnesNo.32 RB Rickey Stewart Jr.No.51 OL Jordan ColemanNo.68 OL Jackson ChristianNR OL Devin Coleman* Here's where I would slow the remaining OOS Texas commits...QB KJ Lacey (14-26)RB James Simon (14-26)DT Brandon Brown (14-26)TE Emaree Winston (27-65)* Here are where the most important targets are located on the list.No.1 WR Dakorien MooreNo.2 OL Michael FasusiNo.5 DB Jonah WilliamsNo.7 WR Kaliq LockettNo.8 TE Kiotti ArmstrongNo.9 LB Riley PettijohnNo.10. CB Dorian BrewNo.11 OL Lamont RogersNo.12 TE Nick TownsendNo.13 Ath Michael TerryNo.16 DT DJ SandersNo.22 WR Kelshaun JohnsonNo.26 DT Zion WilliamsNo.41 DB Kaden Phillips* Here's a commitment breakdownOnly 2 of the top 10 have committed. Only 3 of the top 16 have committed. Only 7 of the top 25.* Teams with the most commitments on the listTexas A&M (10) 0 in the top 10, 2 in the top 25 and 5 in the top 50Oklahoma (7) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 5 in the top 50Texas (5) 1 in the top 10, 2 in the top 25 and 3 in the top 50TCU (5) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 1 in the top 50SMU (5) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Texas Tech (4) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 2 in the top 50Oklahoma State (2) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50USC (2) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Ohio State (1) 1 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Florida (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Purdue (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Va. Tech (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Baylor (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Arkansas (1) 0 in the top 10, 0 in the top 25 and 0 in the top 50Alabama (1) 1 in the top 25Arizona State (1) 1 in the top 25LSU (1) 1 in the top 50Tennessee (1) 1 in the top 50* Some thoughts on individual players...a. Lance Jackson is a 5-star. Everything about his profile as an athlete screams it. Every service not ranking him as such is missing the boat.b. There were three guys (Keelon Russell, Andrew Marsh and DJ Sanders) that received super blue chip discussion. I consider them 5.9+ type of prospects.c. The players that made the biggest rises inside the top 25 were Russell (up from 35 to 14), offensive tackle Dramodd Odoms (up from 38 to 20) and Bo Barnes (up from 57 to 21).d. Other than a few guys, not much changed in this update other than some slight shuffling. The cake is baking.No.10No.9No.8No.7No.6No.5No.4No.3No.2No.1