ADVERTISEMENT

The LSR Top 100 for 2026 is out (Is it a down year?)

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
296,894
525,869
113
Link for the debut of the 2026 LSR Top 100

n.rivals.com

Other Prospect Ranking

The definitive source for all Rivals news.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

The Top 100 for the Class of 2026 is out...

Let me pass along some notes...

1. North Crowley offensive lineman John Turntine is my No.1 overall prospect in the state of Texas, but I'll confess that I don't yet have a 5-star grade on him. I'm sure the five-star grades will arrive in the spring, but for now I have him as a very high 4-star. Very high.

2. I freaking love Frisco Panther athlete Jalen Lott. His ability to slide between WR and DB so seamlessly is at an elite level. I have him rated higher than anyone, I believe.

3. Houston commit Keisean Henderson is pretty ridiculous. His stock will take off in the coming months and that commitment will be challenged.

4. 3 of the top 5 prospects for me at either OTs or a big edge. Lot of skill talent in this class at running back and wide receiver, but the big fellas as where it's at.

5. The highest-rated commit from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU or any other regional power is Texas WR commit Chris Stewart at No.29.

6. It's kind of a weak class at quarterback, tight end, defensive tackles, strong-side edges/ends and defensive back.

7. Overall, I don't think this is one of the better years of talent that we've seen in the last decade.

8. The tiers broke down for me like this:

6.0 (High 4 stars): 1-4
5.9+ (High mid 4s): 5-7
5.9 (mid 4s): 8-19
5.8+ (High low 4s: 20-27
5.8 (Low 4 stars): 28-50)
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 2nd Generation, IDMAS, LMAHORN and 20 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BattleshipTexas
  • Poll

Poll: Which school's recent Texas recruiting irritates you more: Oregon, Ohio State or Georgia?

Replies
23
Views
818
Inside the 40 Acres
zrile9
zrile9
ZachattheDisch

Texas BASEBALL - New 2026 Commit

Replies
21
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
MuggyMug
MuggyMug
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Kade Phillips breaks down his decision to flip; 2026 must-get targets; portal thoughts (via TCH Social)

Replies
43
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexSon74
TexSon74
roughorangie

SIXTEEN 5-STAR PLAYERS ON THE 2025 TEXAS TEAM!

Replies
3
Views
754
Inside the 40 Acres
spudnik187
spudnik187
Suchomel

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Focus shifts to the 2026 class

Replies
19
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
WhatAboutEggs
WhatAboutEggs
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back