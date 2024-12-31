The LSR Top 100 for 2026 is out (Is it a down year?)

Other Prospect Ranking The definitive source for all Rivals news.

The Top 100 for the Class of 2026 is out...Let me pass along some notes...1. North Crowley offensive lineman John Turntine is my No.1 overall prospect in the state of Texas, but I'll confess that I don't yet have a 5-star grade on him. I'm sure the five-star grades will arrive in the spring, but for now I have him as a very high 4-star. Very high.2. I freaking love Frisco Panther athlete Jalen Lott. His ability to slide between WR and DB so seamlessly is at an elite level. I have him rated higher than anyone, I believe.3. Houston commit Keisean Henderson is pretty ridiculous. His stock will take off in the coming months and that commitment will be challenged.4. 3 of the top 5 prospects for me at either OTs or a big edge. Lot of skill talent in this class at running back and wide receiver, but the big fellas as where it's at.5. The highest-rated commit from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU or any other regional power is Texas WR commit Chris Stewart at No.29.6. It's kind of a weak class at quarterback, tight end, defensive tackles, strong-side edges/ends and defensive back.7. Overall, I don't think this is one of the better years of talent that we've seen in the last decade.8. The tiers broke down for me like this:6.0 (High 4 stars): 1-45.9+ (High mid 4s): 5-75.9 (mid 4s): 8-195.8+ (High low 4s: 20-275.8 (Low 4 stars): 28-50)