The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Bring on Bama

The mantra in football is to have a 24-hour rule after games. Coaches encourage players not to dwell on a win or loss for longer than that time period. They recap each game the following day, discuss what went right and wrong, and turn the page.If you are looking for the pros stemming from Texas’ season-opening 37-10 victory against Rice, start with Pete Kwiatkowski’s – not Gary Patterson’s – defense. Kwiatkowski’s defense held Rice to only three points, and 176 offensive yards, and generated three turnovers on Saturday. In addition, they made JT Daniels look like a 23-year-old quarterback on his third team.The cons could be found on the offense. Life without Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson is not the cut-and-paste job many optimistic Longhorn fans believed it would be. The offensive line struggled more times than it should have against Rice. We did not see the deep ball connection against Rice. Oh, and Texas was stopped on 4th-and-short twice.Honestly, there is no need to have an in-depth conversation about what occurred on Saturday. Texas showed what was necessary on offense and defense to get the win. Sure, it would have been great to score so many points even Charles Wright could have received reps in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Texas obtained the win.Bring on Alabama.“I mean, at the end of the day, it's a heck of an opportunity," Sarkisian replied when asked about facing Alabama. "We’re playing a great opponent. We all know that. So, the reality of it is we have to acknowledge the opportunity that we have and then we got to get right back to being present with our preparation. Part of that preparation is fixing stuff from today and then dial into what we need to do day in and day out to prepare to play.“I say this all the time the team, everybody wants to win next Saturday night at six o'clock. But what are you going to do Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, to prepare to put yourself in a position to win? I think that's what we have to make sure that we do. I think we've got a mature enough team that can do that. But that's going to start with us as coaches in our approach, then our leadership group, and then ultimately trickling down into that locker room into the team. It’s gonna be a heck of a challenge. They're a great team, great environment, awesome stage for us. But we're going to have to play better than we did today, and I think we can.”Texas’ win against Rice may not have been pretty.However, it could have been worse.Imagine waking up as a TCU fan this morning.Imagine waking up as a Texas Tech fan.Imagine waking up as a Baylor fan.Imagine waking up as Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and having to cross off teams you hope can beat Texas this season.Do you feel better?“If I thought we just were inadequate, then there would be a problem, but I definitely don't think we're inadequate,” Sarkisian said. “I think we have a good football team. That's the life of a coach is to find the things where we can improve and then continue to emphasize the things that we do well. Naturally, you can't go in the fourth quarter as a backup and get back-to-back personal fouls and you can't fumble the snap. That's why you have to give those guys that experience because they have to get in the game and have some of those growing pains.“But the beauty of it, I thought for the frontline guys offensively, was that they were able to make that adjustment at halftime and find that rhythm in the third quarter and have three straight drives and have really good execution. That was a real positive growth in the moment in the game that I think we can build upon.”Saturday’s game has been circled on every Longhorn observer’s calendar since last season.Texas vs. Alabama Part I is the one that got away. Texas started strong, but Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers had to exit the 20-19 loss to Alabama in the first quarter after he landed on his left shoulder while getting hit by the Crimson Tide's Dallas Turner. He missed the next three games.That game was like the movie Rocky. Sure, Apollo Creed won the fight, but Rocky fought hard enough that spectators wanted to see a rematch.Hopefully, for your happiness, Texas-Alabama Part II has a similar outcome as Rocky II.Just know this.It has been a while since Alabama fans have witnessed their team lose in Tuscaloosa.Alabama's win against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday marked the 21st consecutive home victory for the Crimson Tide. The last Alabama loss at home occurred on November 9, 2019, against LSU, one of the best teams in college football history. Future Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and eventual first overall selection, Joe Burrow, led his team to a 46-41 victory in Tuscaloosa.In addition, there is this nugget from Alabama:Before this season, I asked Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, a former assistant under Saban, what he would tell the Longhorns about that upcoming road trip.“One, the Tuscaloosa thing, hey, look, this stadium [DKR] is just as electric for an opponent to play in as Tuscaloosa,” Banks said. “It's another game and we just want to be able to finish better in the fourth quarter of every game last season that we had. We felt like last season there's a few games we finished really well in and there's a couple we would love to have back and who knows how that season goes, right? So, the biggest thing is what can we prevent in the future, and the biggest part of that in Tuscaloosa is we're going to have to win the fourth quarter. And that's going to be mostly my conversation. All the other stuff, it means nothing to be really honest with you. It really doesn't mean anything.“We're just going to play another road game. Just as hard to Kansas and Iowa State as it is going to be in Tuscaloosa, it's just bigger and more people. But to be honest, we're going to have the same challenges as those teams.”The second part of my question to Banks centered around their readiness for the SEC.“As far as going to the SEC, when Sark initially said that to me, hey, there's a thing coming out in a week or two about us going to the SEC, I was like, we just left there for that reason so we don't have to play all these guys,” Banks said. “But obviously, we knew when we got here that if we want to try to win a championship, a national championship, we were going to have to beat the SEC eventually because it always runs through the SEC, whether it's Bama, Georgia, LSU, if you just look at the last 10 years. We knew building it wasn't about building a Big 12 team, a team to win the Big 12 championship.“Sure, we have to do that first, but the demographic of the player, the specs of the player, the length, the wing (span), the arm length, the height, the girth, the interior lines, being able to manage and control strength wise the interior lines and size to stop the run and run the ball. All those things were part of what we were talking about to the staff and recruiting of what we wanted to build.“To answer the question, even though we didn't know we were going to be in the SEC, since we stepped foot here, our staff has all been projecting how do we beat Alabama, Georgia, and LSU eventually at the end of the season. The only way we're going to do it is if we build our roster physically that way. So, we've been doing that. I just didn't know it (was) going to get here this quick.”It is time for the rematch.Bring on Bama.• Completed 19-of-30 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns• Marked his fifth career 200-yard game• Threw a TD pass to three different receivers• Tied his longest career rush with a 16-yard run in the third quarter• Earned his second career rushing TD with a 1-yard run in the third quarter• Hauled in a career long 37-yard reception for a TD in the first quarter to give Texas a 7-3 lead• The 37-yard TD reception was Brooks' second career receiving TD• Posted a career high in receiving yards with 42• Finished the game with 94 yards from scrimmage (52 rush, 42 rec)• Finished the game with 7 receptions for 90 yards• Third consecutive game with 7+ receptions dating back to the 2022 season• Improved his perfect PAT streak to 61-61 by going 3-3 on PAT's in the victory• Went 3-4 on FG's (made 27 yds, 46 yds, 49 yds)• Had made 11 consecutive FG's before missing on a 56 yard attempt in the fourthquarter; the streak is tied for fifth best in program history• Intercepted Rice QB JT Daniels in the second quarter for Texas' first forced turnover ofthe season• Fifth career INT ties him for fourth all-time among Texas linebackers• Now has seven takeaways in his last eight games, including all five INT's• Earned his first touchdown as a Longhorn with a 9-yard TD reception in the thirdquarter• Third consecutive game with a TD reception dating back to the 2022 season• Career long 44-yard TD reception in the third quarter• Sixth career TD reception and first since Oct. 8, 2022 (vs. Oklahoma)• Earned first career INT in the second quarter after intercepting Rice QB JT Daniels• Finished the game with four total tackles and 1.5 sacks• Earned first career solo sack in the third quarter• Led the team in total tackles with six, including 0.5 sacksWhat point was he was trying to make? (Bad language alert)I do not want to taint my browser history to check if Ken Jeong was jokingI bet he can open a gallon of water or a protein shakeCollege football is back1. I checked in with my sources on Saturday and there is a real concern about freshman running back CJ Baxter’s availability against Alabama. Baxter injured his rib during the win against Rice. After the game, Sarkisian told the media he was optimistic that Baxter did not have a serious injury. As of Saturday night, the staff was bracing for the worst and hoping for the best.2. The defensive MVP of the win against Rice is T’Vondre Sweat. I thought Sweat played his best game as a Longhorn, recording five tackles, two quarterback hurries, and 0.5 tackles for loss. Sweat played like a future high-draft pick.3. Sarkisian’s response when asked if Quinn Ewers looked comfortable against Rice: “I thought for the most part he did. I thought there were moments where … I don't know if you guys noticed today, but Coach [A.J.] Milwee was on the field for us this year. So he's kind of down having his position coach on the field and Coach [Chris] Jackson was upstairs. Coach Milwee and he have a good rapport. I thought that helped when things maybe got a little uneasy when the protection wasn't quite as good as we would have liked it to have been. I thought he got himself kind of re-centered and that was a real positive for me because a year ago you got sacked a couple of times there at the end of the first half, I don't know what might have happened coming out into the second half. Today he comes out in the second half, looked much more comfortable. He was able to recenter himself which I think shows a lot of maturity on Quinn's part. But I think also having that rapport, having coach Milwee on the field, I think was helpful as well.”4. ICYMI5. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is not perfect, but he does not have to be when he makes plays like this6. I thought TCU would give Colorado a huge reality check. However, the only reality check cashed this weekend was every college football fan, including myself, knows Deion Sanders is the real deal as the coach of a major program. Clearly, TCU and Sonny Dykes have reverted to the norm, but Sanders proved the moment is not too big for him. Meanwhile, Travis Hunter is the most versatile football player I have seen since … Deion … and quarterback Shedeur Sanders was impressive.7. After watching Utah beat down Florida on Thursday, I was left with one thought – Is this the mighty SEC that Texas should be scared to join? Georgia is Georgia. Alabama and LSU are top-tier programs. After that, there are several notable programs, but Longhorn fans should feel good about their team’s chances of being competitive against every team in that conference.8. Props to Mack Brown9. I am old enough to remember when Baylor football coach Dave Aranda was viewed as the next great head coach.10. You hate to see it (by the way, that was sarcasm)