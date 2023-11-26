The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers' moment awaits

Anwar Richardson
At the dawn of this season, the burnt orange spotlight burned brightest on the shoulders of Texas sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers. The success of this team would be determined by Ewers.
Texas had weapons. Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell were viewed as one of college football’s best 1-2 tandems by several analysts. Ja’Tavion Sanders was one of the nation’s best tight ends. Jordan Whittington was a solid receiving option. We wondered if Johntay Cook could fit in the rotation. The offensive line was strong. Ewers was viewed by some as the biggest unknown factor in Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense (the running back room was a concern, too).
Well, now they know.
Ewers has emerged as a reliable quarterback who limits his mistakes and has given Texas an opportunity to win every game he appeared in this season. His stability is a huge reason Texas finished 11-1 in the regular season. Ewers has led Texas to the Big 12 Championship Game, and his success against Oklahoma State on Saturday will determine if the Longhorns will win their first conference title since 2009.
A moment of opportunity for Ewers.
His struggles as a first-year starter were heavily discussed and critiqued before this season.
Ewers had a QB rating under 100 twice after Oklahoma (97.7 against Oklahoma State and 75.3 against TCU). He threw three interceptions during a loss against Oklahoma State. He threw for only 107 yards and one touchdown against Kansas. He failed to throw a touchdown pass in two games (TCU and Baylor). His longest completion last season was 49-yard hail mary to Casey Cain before a loss against Washington in the Alamo Bowl.
That prompted Ewers to cut the mullet, eat healthier, lose weight, and improve his strength and conditioning workouts. Ewers excelled during the spring and Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his quarterback the starter, which killed the speculation that Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning could obtain the No.1 spot. Murphy and Manning were forced to battle for the backup role.
However, let us put a few things in perspective.
Ewers has not even completed two years of his college career.
To put it into context, Colt McCoy had a 139-passer rating and played in the Alamo Bowl during his sophomore campaign. Texas finished 10-3 that season.
Last season, Ewers’ passer rating was 132.6.
However, he has improved that number to 159.6 this season.
McCoy’s best year, the year he made the most progress as a quarterback was his junior year where Texas went 12-1 en route to a Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. Colt had a 173 passer rating, threw 34 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and had over 3800 yards passing.
Meanwhile, both of Ewers’ two years at Texas have been interrupted with injuries.
To put it where the goats can eat it, the prime of Ewers’ college career has not begun.
That should give you a greater appreciation of what Ewers has accomplished this season.
• Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, the first non-SEC quarterback to eclipse 250 passing yards and two touchdowns since Saban took over the Crimson Tide program in 2007.
• Ewers ranks first in the Big 12 in completion percentage (69.8%), second in passing yards per game (270.9), second in passing yards (2,709 and fourth in touchdown passes (17). In addition, he has thrown only five interceptions this season.
• In addition, Ewers' 69.8 completion percentage is an improvement from his 58.1 percent in 2022.
• Ewers has thrown for 2,709 yards in 10 games this season. He finished with 2,177 yards in 10 games last season.
• At Iowa State, he connected on 22-of-33 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
• He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in all 10 games he has played this season
• Ewers has not turned the ball over in the fourth quarter this season.
Ewers’ personal success has resulted in team success for Texas.
• Texas clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, its first appearance since 2018 and seventh time overall.
• Texas has won 11 games in a season for the first time since 2009.
• The Longhorns have collected 11 regular-season wins for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2009.
• UT's 11-1 mark is the best start to a season since 2009 (12-0).
• Texas finishes Big 12 Conference play with an 8-1 record.
Imagine what might occur if Ewers returns next season.
However, it is easier to imagine what may occur against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
It's a moment of opportunity for Ewers.
**********
Player Notes
(provided by UT)
QUINN EWERS, QB
• Completed 17-of-26 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.
• Connected for his 32nd career touchdown pass, the eighth most in program history.
• Improved his career passing yard total to 4,886, eighth most in program history.
• Has thrown a touchdown pass in 10 consecutive games played.
JAYDON BLUE, RB
• Set a new career-high rushing total with 121 yards.
• Had a career-long 69-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
• Had his first career 100-yard game.
XAVIER WORTHY, WR
• Caught four passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.
• Extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 38 games, the third-longest streak in program history.
• Has a reception in all 38 games he has played.
• Caught his fifth touchdown of the season and the 26th of his career.
• Improved his career reception total to 189, sixth all-time in program history.
• Improved his career receiving yard total to 2,624, tied for fifth all-time in program history (C. Johnson).
JA'TAVION SANDERS, TE
• Caught three passes for 45 yards.
• Moved up to second all-time in program history in career receiving yards for a tight end with 1,115.
JETT BUSH, DB
• Recorded his first interception and touchdown of the season with a pick-six in the third quarter.
• Finished the game with a sack, interception, and a touchdown.
ANTHONY HILL, LB
• Earned his fourth sack of the season.
• Now ranks eighth all-time among freshmen in program history for sacks in a season (4).
BERT AUBURN, K
• Extended his streak of successful field goals to 19, first in program history.
• Brought his season field goal total to 28, first all-time in program history.
• Tied the school record for made field goals in a single game (5).
• Auburn's 21 points in the game is a single-game record among Texas kickers.
• Second most points in a season for a kicker in program history (129).
• Has 250 career points, eighth all-time in program history.
Sports On A Dime
1. Here is a little nugget to file away. Texas junior tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is considering returning for his senior season, according to my sources. I was told Sanders is not 100 percent convinced entering the NFL Draft makes sense for him, even though he is rated as the No.2 prospect at the position.
Remember, when it comes to dealing with young people, their minds can change faster than the weather in Texas. For now, just file that piece of information away.
2. You were right and I was wrong. In hindsight, I should have deferred to your lifetime knowledge of the Aggies as opposed to applying logic.
I did not believe there was any way an athletic program would fire their coach before the regular season ended without having a replacement lined up. That kind of malpractice would lead to a chaotic coaching search, and surely (Don’t call me Shirley) Texas A&M would not open itself to another bad football decision. Surely, Texas A&M had a plan when it fired Jimbo Fisher. Clearly, I was mistaken. Lesson learned.
3. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian on if the Longhorns are the best one-loss team in football: “We got plenty of time for those discussions to happen. And you know, I don't get to watch the other teams play like that, and so I don't know how everybody's doing and how everybody's working. I won't back off the fact that I think we have the best win in the country this year. Going into Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and beating them by double digits, I've said this before and I know we're going into that league next year. You know, if it were that easy, then other teams in the SEC would have done it the other 53 games that they went 52 and one in, so I'm proud of our guys for what we've accomplished up to this point in the season. Like I said, we'll see how the dust settles next week, but we got to handle our business, that's the most important thing.”
4. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the mindset heading into the Big 12 title game: “I think this whole year, we've really taken a stamp and said we want to be enamored with us and what we do, and we've made it this far. So, you know why change now? We're going to continue to just control what we can control. And again, focus on the opinions inside these four walls.”
5. Ewers on two complete wins: “I think we played some good complimentary football today. You know, defense was playing tremendous and with with Keilan scoring on that kickoff return in the second half is huge, and it's cool to see things like that, especially for a guy like him and a guy like Jett Bush. You know, those plays in DKR always are always pretty awesome and to get the crowd rocking is always fun when different guys touch the ball on offense.”
6. Texas senior linebacker Jaylan Ford on when it clicked the Longhorns were advancing to the title game: “It clicked in my mind when Jett got that wild pick six. That was really my last drive out there, and just seeing all the excitement the guys had on the sideline waiting for him, and just seeing how excited everybody was, I loved it. Especially being a senior and being my last game at DKR, man it doesn't get any better."
7. Ford on the confidence in this team: “Week in and week out we just build on each other. I know everyone understands how good we are. I think for us it's just we have to go out there and execute the way we want to execute, and sometimes we look back on film and see we missed little things or made little mistakes and it kind of hurts us. I feel like we played that sound game we've been waiting for all year. We were able to go out there and kind of dominate through all four quarters.”
8. Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat on shutting down Texas Tech’s offense: “It felt awesome you know, we preach on having shutouts as a whole defense. To play with the group of guys that we have is just awesome and I'm so grateful to play with those guys and getting to do what I can do best."
9. Sweat on his teammates buying into the Longhorn culture: “Really just believing. That's what we all preached on, just believing in each other and building close bonds with each other and everything will pay off. As you can see, we're eleven and one.”
10. Texas kicker Bert Auburn on his record-breaking performance: “It's crazy to look at all the records and to see your name up there with some of the greatest to ever do it. So, it’s unreal."
Suicide Prevention
There are a lot of people who are struggling internally with thoughts of suicide. Coworkers. Family members. Neighbors. They seem fine on the outside. However, they are dealing with pain, depression, or enduring a mental health crisis, and that internal struggle is not always visible.
They hear people use the terms “selfish” and “coward” when describing those who have committed suicide. Those words cause people who are struggling to keep their battles inside because of the judgment they might receive during their dark times. They do not want to die. Instead, they want the pain to end. But in those dark moments, it is hard to believe your life can improve.
I know this as a suicide survivor in my 20s. I know what it is like to be in a dark place. I know what it is like to sit in the ICU with doctors saying it would take a miracle for me to live. I also know what it is like to receive that miracle, get the necessary counseling, learn to live a life of happiness and meaning, never deal with depression again, become a father, and have a career that I can be proud of.
I have partnered with Vibrant Emotional Health, which raises funds for 988, a Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. 988 offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress. That could be thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crises, or emotional distress. In addition, People can call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for themselves or if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
In 2021 (according to 988):
* The U.S. had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes
* For people aged 10–14 and 25–34 years, suicide was the second-leading cause of death
* Suicide rates increased significantly among non-Hispanic Black & American Indian and Alaska Native people
* Nearly 900,000 youth aged 12-17 and 1.7 million adults attempted suicide
* About 107,000 people died from drug overdoses
For those who are interested in financially supporting suicide prevention, Giving Tuesday is this week, and here is my link:
https://give.vibrant.org/give/542270/#!/donation/checkout
If you simply want to learn more, here you go:
https://988lifeline.org/how-we-can-all-prevent-suicide/
Thank you.
Last edited by a moderator: